Export revenue of Gazprom Export halved y/y in 1H20

The export revenue of Gazprom Export, the trading arm of the Russian gas giant, was halved year on year over the first six months of this year in a result that surprised no one.

Gazprom’s export revenue fell 51% y/y to only $11.3bn in 6M20, with June prices at $82 per million cubic metres, reports Kommersant, based on recently reported data from Russia’s Federal Customs Service.

There is a gas glut in Europe following the showdown between Russia and Ukraine over the renewal of the gas transit deal at the end of last year. Both countries built up considerable gas reserves. The situation has been made worse by an abnormally warm winter and more recently the fall in demand thanks to the coronacrisis. That drove the prices of gas below $100 per thousand cubic metres earlier this year and they are still falling.

“June data affirms gas markets remain out of sync with oil markets. The reported $82/mcm average selling price is below Gazprom’s accounting breakeven level of c$100/mcm (as per Kommersant), although above its cash breakeven of c$75/mcm (our estimate). By our forecast, Gazprom will likely report $5bn of European export revenues in each of the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2020 including trading revenues, the lowest in over 15 years,” BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Hub prices in July and August have improved, but are still very low at c$94/mcm at the Netherlands TTF hub, for example, reports BCS GM.

Meanwhile, wellhead margins for Russia’s oil producers have been at or above normal since May, highlighting that gas markets remain out of sync with oil markets, at least from the point of view of Russian producers.

“We reiterate our near-term L/S pair trade of long Lukoil, short Gazprom. That being said, Gazprom remains a Buy on a long-term view, as we think the gas market will come back into balance by 2023, and even 2021 should look much better than 2020,” BCS GM said.