Export revenue of Gazprom Export halved y/y in 1H20

By bne IntelliNews August 11, 2020

The export revenue of Gazprom Export, the trading arm of the Russian gas giant, was halved year on year over the first six months of this year in a result that surprised no one.

Gazprom’s export revenue fell 51% y/y to only $11.3bn in 6M20, with June prices at $82 per million cubic metres, reports Kommersant, based on recently reported data from Russia’s Federal Customs Service.

There is a gas glut in Europe following the showdown between Russia and Ukraine over the renewal of the gas transit deal at the end of last year. Both countries built up considerable gas reserves. The situation has been made worse by an abnormally warm winter and more recently the fall in demand thanks to the coronacrisis. That drove the prices of gas below $100 per thousand cubic metres earlier this year and they are still falling.

“June data affirms gas markets remain out of sync with oil markets. The reported $82/mcm average selling price is below Gazprom’s accounting breakeven level of c$100/mcm (as per Kommersant), although above its cash breakeven of c$75/mcm (our estimate). By our forecast, Gazprom will likely report $5bn of European export revenues in each of the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2020 including trading revenues, the lowest in over 15 years,” BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Hub prices in July and August have improved, but are still very low at c$94/mcm at the Netherlands TTF hub, for example, reports BCS GM.

Meanwhile, wellhead margins for Russia’s oil producers have been at or above normal since May, highlighting that gas markets remain out of sync with oil markets, at least from the point of view of Russian producers.

“We reiterate our near-term L/S pair trade of long Lukoil, short Gazprom. That being said, Gazprom remains a Buy on a long-term view, as we think the gas market will come back into balance by 2023, and even 2021 should look much better than 2020,” BCS GM said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation

VTB Capital sees complications with viability of Tajik eurobond amid weakening sovereign profile

Belarus set to start the Ostrovets NPP within the next few days

News

Joe Biden condemns “Lukashenka” violence against Belarusian protesters using the Belarusian spelling of the president’s name

US presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden released a strong statement condemning the falsification of the Belarusian elections on August 10 and called for an end to the police violence against peaceful protesters.

Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax

The Belarus presidential elections were held in an “atmosphere of total falsification, so their results are questionable,” said First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin.

US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn

US President Donald Trump has repeated comments that he intends to invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit in the United States this autumn on August 10.

Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko upped the ante against the growing crowds of protesters who were out for a second night on August 10 by deploying elite troops armed with rifles and live rounds. A second protester was killed.

Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation

In an unprecedented speech, Ilham Aliyev blasted the “socialist economic model” behind his country’s largest companies.

Joe Biden condemns “Lukashenka” violence against Belarusian protesters using the Belarusian spelling of the president’s name
4 hours ago
Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax
5 hours ago
US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn
6 hours ago
Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus
17 hours ago
Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation
23 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  2. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago
  3. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    7 days ago
  4. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    2 days ago
  5. Ratings agencies serve warnings to Turkey in lira battle, officials told to stop “muddling through”
    3 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    15 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    15 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  4. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago
  5. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss