Experts assess Uzbekistan’s shadow economy at 40% of GDP

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent October 4, 2023

Experts have estimated that Uzbekistan’s shadow economy accounts for around 40% of the country's GDP, or $32bn. Their conclusion was discussed on September 28 during a meeting on shrinking the shadow economy held by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP).

Participants in the discussion looked at the reasons why the shadow economy accounts for such a high level of economic output and considered ways to encourage businesses to legalise.

The main components of the shadow economy include elements of the housing market, parts of the motor transport market and informal activities in trade, services and agriculture, the meeting heard.

Much of the tobacco market is anothe big component. The volume of illegal trading in tobacco products in 7M23 increased by 20% y/y. The state budget is thought to lose around $80mn or more annually from such trading.

The head of the customs committee, Ulugbek Kasymov, said 4.7mn packs of contraband cigarettes worth $6mn have been seized since the beginning of the year. On a year on year comparison, that's up fivefold in the year to date.

"It is necessary to reveal to the public the presence of entrepreneurs who evade taxes and do not perform their duties [as business entities]," said UzLiDeP representative Bakhtiyor Rukhiddinov.

Data on 2019 shows that in that year the shadow economy accounted for up to 48% of Uzbekistan’s GDP, or more than $25bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Uzbekistan ramps up imports of Kazakh wheat to five-year high

Uzbekistan’s 8M23 wheat imports from Kazakhstan reached the highest level seen in five years, Trend has reported, citing official data. Imports amounted to 3.88mn tonnes, up 50% y/y. Uzbekistan ... more

Kazakhstan aiming to commence transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by November

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan expects to launch the piping of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of October, TASS has reported, with reference to the head of the ministry, Almasadam ... more

Qatar's Nebras Power plans 1 GW wind plant in Karakalpakstan

Qatar's Nebras Power aims to establish a 1-GW wind farm in Uzbekistan's autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan. The plans were disclosed on October 1 during a Qatar visit by Uzbek President Shavkat ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Turkey and Azerbaijan would settle for land corridor running via Iran rather than Armenia claims Erdogan
    7 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. "The worst is over," says Russia's economic elite
    6 days ago
  4. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    8 days ago
  5. Romania in talks to take over Moldova’s Giurgiulesti port ahead of Ukraine reconstruction
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    13 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    23 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    12 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss