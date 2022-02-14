EU warns jump in Croatian property prices puts financial system at risk

EU warns jump in Croatian property prices puts financial system at risk
By bne IntelliNews February 14, 2022

Rising property prices in Croatia could pose a risk to the country’s financial system, the European Systematic Risk Board (ESRB) warned in a paper.

Property prices in the Adriatic country have been rising since it had gained independence the 1990s but were further boosted by its EU membership in 2013. On entry to the Eurozone, expected at the beginning of 2023, prices could rise further.

Since 2015, prices have jumped by 55% in the capital Zagreb and by 40% in the coastal areas, while in the rest of the country prices of apartments increased by 22%. In 2021 alone, prices of apartments in Croatia went up by 9%.

“The ESRB has identified medium-term vulnerabilities in the residential real estate sector in Croatia as a source of systemic risk to financial stability, which may have the potential for serious negative consequences for the real economy,” the ESRB noted.

“From a macroprudential perspective, the ESRB considers the main vulnerabilities to be the rapid growth in household credit and possible signs of house price overvaluation, given the absence of explicit borrower-based measures that could mitigate the build-up of risks related to the residential real estate sector,” it added.

The ESRB noted that residential property prices also increased due to the two earthquakes in 2020, which eliminated some older buildings from the market. The government’s housing subsidy scheme, through which 35% of all flats and houses in the country were sold in 2020, has also contributed to the surge of prices.

The ESRB also noted that commercial banks in Croatia are approving housing loans easily, and that the rise of this type of loans is faster than the increase of all other types of credits.

As well as demand from local residents, Croatia is a popular retirement destination, which was picked by International Living magazine as one of the top 25 destinations to retire to worldwide this year. The ranking is based on factors including the cost of living, climate, housing and healthcare. Croatia is also seeking to attract digital nomads with a new visa scheme.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish banks return to profit in 2021

Uproar in Mongolia as development bank reveals scale of risky loans and NPLs

Fitch places Turkey on par with Egypt and Rwanda in further downgrade into junk territory

News

BREAKING: Russia starts to withdraw some troops from Ukraine border

Russia’s defence ministry has announced that some troops are being withdrawn from the border with Ukraine as their military drills have come to an end.

Kyrgyzstan struggling to refill Toktogul reservoir

The hydropower facility is the source of 40% of Kyrgyzstan’s electricity.

Polish banks return to profit in 2021

Banking sector posted a net profit of PLN8.85bn in 2021 after a net loss of PLN322mn in 2020.

Ultra-orthodox Jewish sect finds temporary shelter in North Macedonia

37 members of the Lev Tahor sect sometimes dubbed the “Jewish Taliban” were spotted in the town of Kumanovo in North Macedonia.

Scholz in Kyiv said Ukraine Nato membership not on the table, as Russian military exercises start to wind down

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Kyiv on February 14 to meet with his counterpart Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and show Germany’s solidarity with Ukraine as it faces down Russian aggression.

BREAKING: Russia starts to withdraw some troops from Ukraine border
3 minutes ago
Kyrgyzstan struggling to refill Toktogul reservoir
3 hours ago
Polish banks return to profit in 2021
4 hours ago
Ultra-orthodox Jewish sect finds temporary shelter in North Macedonia
4 hours ago
Scholz in Kyiv said Ukraine Nato membership not on the table, as Russian military exercises start to wind down
4 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    6 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    22 days ago
  3. North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas
    7 days ago
  4. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 day ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    19 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    22 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    6 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss