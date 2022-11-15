EU foreign policy chief says Serbia and Kosovo are on the edge of conflict

EU foreign policy chief says Serbia and Kosovo are on the edge of conflict
Serbian military vehicles driving towards the border with Kosovo. / bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrevska in Skopje November 15, 2022

EU High Commissioner Josep Borrell said on November 14 that Kosovo and Serbia are on the edge of another conflict and called on both sides to work on finding a solution.

A few days ago, Borrell met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Paris to discuss possible progress in the EU-mediated normalisation dialogue. Tensions in northern Kosovo escalated after Serbs there decided to abandon the state institutions in protest against the authorities’ insistence on continuing with re-registration of cars with Serbian plates.

“We have to go out of the crisis mode and look for a structural approach,” Borrell told reporters before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, which focused on Ukraine, the Western Balkans and Iran, according to his tweet.

“We presented a proposal which should be discussed. It is a good way out of [the] situation,” Borrell said.

He was referring to the new French-German proposal for solving the dispute between Serbia and Kosovo.

Borrell again called on both sides to fulfil their commitments and implement past agreements.

In the meantime, Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani called extraordinary elections for mayors in four municipalities in northern Kosovo, North Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, Leposavic and Zvecan for December 18, after ethnic Serbs resigned.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008 and it is still not recognised by Belgrade as a separate country. Pristina and Belgrade are engaged in an EU-mediated dialogue which so far has not brought significant progress.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kosovan opposition leader accuses PM Kurti of breaking relations with US

Nato chief urges Serbia and Kosovo to avoid escalation

Situation in northern Kosovo tense as Serbs abandon state institutions

News

Slovakia's InoBat plans electric vehicle battery factory in Serbia

New gigafactory to help to meet the growing demand for electric car batteries in Europe.

The UN calls for Russian to pay reparations for Ukraine attack

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to hold Russia responsible for its attack on Ukraine and set up a mechanism to record the damage done so that the value of reparations can be calculated and eventually imposed on November 14.

Ukraine to construct a wall along its border with Belarus

Like Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, Ukraine wants a physical barrier along its border with Belarus. With the construction of its new border wall, Belarus is becoming increasingly boxed-in and pushed ever closer to Russia.

Poland puts Gazprom-owned pipeline company under administration

Government says decision “necessary for the proper functioning of Europol Gaz” and will ensure that there is “decision-making paralysis in the company”.

Kurdish PKK denies role in weekend Istanbul bomb attack

Turkish police seize suspected bomber in early morning raid and link her to militants. But group says it would never target civilians.

Slovakia's InoBat plans electric vehicle battery factory in Serbia
1 hour ago
The UN calls for Russian to pay reparations for Ukraine attack
1 hour ago
Ukraine to construct a wall along its border with Belarus
2 hours ago
Poland puts Gazprom-owned pipeline company under administration
3 hours ago
Kurdish PKK denies role in weekend Istanbul bomb attack
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    7 days ago
  2. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    4 days ago
  3. Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”
    6 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  5. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    25 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    13 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    15 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    25 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    14 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss