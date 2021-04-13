Estonia’s Veriff raises $69mn from investors

By bne IntelliNews April 13, 2021

Estonia-based global identity verification provider Veriff has announced it succeeded in securing $69mn (ca €58mn) in a series B funding round led by investment firms IVP and Accel.

This latest investment brings Veriff’s total secured funding to date to $92.8mn, or approximately €78.6mn, the company said.

With this latest round of funding, Veriff will continue building within the fast-growing market opportunity in the US and deliver on its promise of building a stronger source of identity online than government-issued IDs alone currently provide. In addition, raising the money will allow a larger wave of recruitment to begin.

Veriff currently has more than 40 positions open in Estonia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company is looking for employees for development, product and verification teams as well as support units. Veriff plans to recruit more than 100 new employees by the end of the year.

Founded in 2015 by Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff serves organisations across the fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Revenue of Estonian cyber tech firms soars to €36.5mn in 2020

Cyber technology startups in Estonia have reported 18% growth in their revenues in 2020 to a record €36.5mn, and they also attracted major investments last year. Startup Estonia, a startup ... more

Lithuania to add grocery store staff, all teachers to vaccination priority list

Lithuania intends to add a number of sectors to the vaccination priority list, including supermarket workers and all teachers as the country is seeing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, the Lithuanian ... more

Estonia reports 1,064 new coronavirus cases

Of 6,233 tests analysed in Estonia for coronavirus over March 22, 1,064 produced a positive result, the country’s public health authority announced on March 23. The biggest number of  new ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    6 days ago
  4. Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran intensify
    5 days ago
  5. IKEA’s New Europe Empire
    10 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    14 days ago
  3. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    5 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    5 days ago
  5. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss