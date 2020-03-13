Erdogan ‘may be world’s most insulted leader’

Erdogan ‘may be world’s most insulted leader’
Vladimir Putin and Erdogan’s arm wrestling over Syria lately caused more insults to fly. The Turkish president’s lawyers were quick into action.
By bne IntelIiNews March 13, 2020

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly may be the world’s most insulted leader.

From 2014-2018, some 17,500 people were sued for insulting him, according to figures from the Turkish Justice Ministry cited by Al-Monitor on March 12. The offence is punishable by one to four years in jail. In 2018 alone, some 26,000 new probes into alleged insults against Erdogan were launched, with hundreds of minors among the “suspects” prosecuted, the publication noted.

Many lawsuits against claimed insults have been launched by Erdogan’s lawyers, but it appears that no-one knows how many lawyers across Turkey are working to sue those who criticise the populist strongman, in power for 17 years and since mid-2018 the country’s first executive president following the introduction of a presidential republic in place of the former parliamentary republic.

One citizen was sentenced to 12 years and three months in jail in September 2017 for seven separate social media entries, each of which counted as an insult against Erdogan.

In 2016, a citizen was sentenced to two years and four months in jail for referencing what she considered to be the president’s extravagant spending in a tweet: “Forget about the oil prices! We have the most expensive president in the world.”

“Missing… culture of freedom”

Orhan Kemal Cengiz, a human rights lawyer and a former president of Turkish NGO Human Rights Agenda Association, wrote in the Al-Monitor article: “It would not be an exaggeration to say that Turkey might be a world champion of punishing those who insult the president, so long as it is missing an independent judiciary and established culture of freedom.”


Erdogan: thin skin? (Image source: DonkeyHotey).

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), of which Turkey is a party to, has a clear approach towards insulting heads of state, taking the standpoint that politicians must tolerate criticism, and criminal liability is accepted only in exceptional cases, Cengiz observed. 

Melee in parliament

The question of whether the Erdogan administration is perhaps rather over-zealous in pursuing citizens accused of insulting the president was brought back into focus following a melee that broke out in the Turkish parliament on March 4.

Dozens of lawmakers of Erdogan’s ruling Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition and secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) brawled over the involvement of the Turkish military in the Syria conflict.

The melee, which included pushing and punching, was sparked when CHP MP Engin Ozkoc took the rostrum. Shortly before he had told a press conference that Erdogan was “dishonourable, ignoble, low and treacherous”. He also accused Erdogan of sending the children of Turkey’s people into battle in Syria while his own offspring avoided long-term military service. Erdogan’s lawyers are suing Ozkoc for one million lira ($162,000) for libel. A public prosecutor, meanwhile, has launched a probe into his remarks. 

Earlier, during a speech to AKP legislators, Erdogan himself had used the words “dishonourable, ignoble, low and treacherous” to describe opposition representatives who questioned Turkey’s involvement in the Syria conflict.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu reportedly paid some Turkish lira (TRY) 147,000 to Erdogan in compensation as a result of libel lawsuits between 2009-2018. After Kilicdaroglu's lawyer, Celal Celik, argued in his defence petition to an Ankara court that statements on alleged Erdogan corruption from his client had a concrete basis and were true, the president’s lawyers launched a lawsuit against him. He is now being tried because of his claims.

News

King of the castle: Friday the 13th for Russian markets in third-worst crash ever

At the end of one of the most turbulent weeks on the Russian stock markets since 2014 almost the entire page of stock prices reported by Alfa Bank in its weekly wrap was red.

Wave of buybacks in Russian blue chips follows drop in market

The head and the largest shareholder of Russian gas major Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson, bought $7mn worth of the company's shares in London and RUB150mn in Moscow during the week of March 9.

Romanian car factories maintain steady output despite Covid-19 outbreak

Romania’s two main car factories are benefitting from the country’s large network of auto parts suppliers that has allowed them to maintain production despite interruptions to global supply chains.

Iran goes to IMF for first time since 1960s and scraps new year events in face of pandemic

Central bank requests $5bn in emergency funding. Islamic Republic has world's third worst outbreak of coronavirus. Its economy, already hobbled by US sanctions, faces another body blow.

US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim

All hospitals nationwide send samples to centralised testing facility in Ankara. Lack of identified infections “provoked suspicion” because there is no way to challenge the result, doctor and academic says.

