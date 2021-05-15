EIB to fund solar power projects in Croatia

By bne IntelliNews May 15, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) plans to start funding solar power projects in Croatia, country head Anton Kovačev said in an interview with public broadcaster HRT.

In January, the EIB and Croatia’s economy and sustainable development ministry signed a memorandum of understanding to develop joint operations in renewable electricity generation, clean energy, green mobility and the transformation of Croatia’s economy into a circular economy.

The EIB will support the ministry in key energy and climate initiatives such as the National Energy and Climate Plan.

The EIB already supports projects for energy efficiency and renewables such as waste incinerators and wind power plants in Croatia.

The financial institution will work with Croatia on the implementation of the country’s Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan and National Recovery and Resilience Plan, according to the statement.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD working to help Turkey prepare for EU’s carbon border tax

Turkey, the EU’s sixth largest trading partner, is already considering the potential impact on its industries of the bloc’s planned Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to the ... more

EBRD, GCF allocate $4mn to support green tech solutions and women led businesses in Tajikistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) have organised a financing package of $4mn to support small private-sector firms ... more

US calls Vienna nuclear deal talks “constructive” while Iran talks of moving on to details

The US and Iran appear to have edged closer to an agreement that would see a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. Indirect talks in Vienna last week—in which European diplomats shuttled between the ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    2 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    5 days ago
  3. 10 megatrends shaping emerging Europe in the post-pandemic 2020s
    4 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    3 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s apocalyptic sandstorms
    3 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    26 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    2 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    10 days ago
  4. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 month ago
  5. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss