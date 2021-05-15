EIB to fund solar power projects in Croatia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) plans to start funding solar power projects in Croatia, country head Anton Kovačev said in an interview with public broadcaster HRT.

In January, the EIB and Croatia’s economy and sustainable development ministry signed a memorandum of understanding to develop joint operations in renewable electricity generation, clean energy, green mobility and the transformation of Croatia’s economy into a circular economy.

The EIB will support the ministry in key energy and climate initiatives such as the National Energy and Climate Plan.

The EIB already supports projects for energy efficiency and renewables such as waste incinerators and wind power plants in Croatia.

The financial institution will work with Croatia on the implementation of the country’s Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan and National Recovery and Resilience Plan, according to the statement.