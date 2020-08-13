EC expects Montenegro to probe Mazura wind park case connected to Maltese journalist's murder

EC expects Montenegro to probe Mazura wind park case connected to Maltese journalist's murder
Daphne Caruana Galizia is believed to have investigated the Mozura wind farm case before her death.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 13, 2020

The European Commission expects Montenegro to launch a credible and independent investigation into accusations of corruption in the Mozura wind park case, which had allegedly been investigated by the murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, local media reported on August 12.

European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero was cited by Montenegro daily Vijesti as saying that the rule of law is a decisive element in the EU accession process, including for Montenegro.

“With this in mind, we expect corruption allegations to receive credible, independent and efficient answers from institutions and again we underscore the importance of discussing such matters in democratically elected institutions,” Pisonero told Vijesti.

In June, Maltese state energy company Enemalta launched an internal investigation and also asked the police to probe the deal to buy Montenegro’s Mozura wind farm after media reports that a company allegedly involved in the murder of Maltese journalist has profited from it.

Enemalta acquired the Mozura wind farm project in November 2015. However, before being transferred to Enemalta, the project was sold to an intermediary, Seychelles-registered company Cifidex Ltd. for €2.9mn. The company then sold it to Enemalta for €10.3mn.

The Mozura wind power plant started commercial production in November 2019. The 46MW plant is located in Ulcinj and is the first such project in Montenegro.

Earlier in June, Reuters reported that 17 Black Limited, an offshore company investigated by Galizia prior to her murder, was involved in the deal. Moreover, 17 Black allegedly made a €4.6mn profit from the deal.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Debut green bonds issued on Astana International Exchange

Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation

VTB Capital sees complications with viability of Tajik eurobond amid weakening sovereign profile

News

Protesters released from prison as Lukashenko regime makes concessions

In apparent concessions, Belarus announced the release of more than 1,000 detained protesters and the interior minister apologised to injured bystanders.

Protesters block critical bridges and roads in Bulgaria

Anti-government protesters in Bulgaria stepped up their blockades of road infrastructure on August 13, blocking important bridges as well as a critical crossroads in Sofia.

A wave of strikes sweeps Belarus as workers walk out in protest against the stolen election

Workers from at least half a dozen of Belarus’ biggest state-owned companies walked off shop floors on August 13 as part of a general strike that spread like a bush fire through the countries top companies.

Ladies' Night as Belarus protests go into day four

It was Ladies' Night during the protests in Minsk on August 12. The evening demonstrations got underway with thousands of women marching through the centre of Minsk to meet at the obelisk in the centre of town.

300 Belarus IT CEOs threaten to move their business out of the country unless violence ends, new elections are held

Some 300 CEOs of Belarus’ leading IT companies and their investors have signed a letter demanding a new election, an end to police violence and the release of political prisoners, otherwise they will take their businesses out of the country.

Protesters released from prison as Lukashenko regime makes concessions
4 hours ago
Protesters block critical bridges and roads in Bulgaria
13 hours ago
A wave of strikes sweeps Belarus as workers walk out in protest against the stolen election
18 hours ago
Ladies' Night as Belarus protests go into day four
1 day ago
300 Belarus IT CEOs threaten to move their business out of the country unless violence ends, new elections are held
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    10 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed
    3 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    8 days ago
  4. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    4 days ago
  5. Ratings agencies serve warnings to Turkey in lira battle, officials told to stop “muddling through”
    6 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    18 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    17 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    8 days ago
  4. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    10 days ago
  5. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    16 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss