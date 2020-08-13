EC expects Montenegro to probe Mazura wind park case connected to Maltese journalist's murder

The European Commission expects Montenegro to launch a credible and independent investigation into accusations of corruption in the Mozura wind park case, which had allegedly been investigated by the murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, local media reported on August 12.

European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero was cited by Montenegro daily Vijesti as saying that the rule of law is a decisive element in the EU accession process, including for Montenegro.

“With this in mind, we expect corruption allegations to receive credible, independent and efficient answers from institutions and again we underscore the importance of discussing such matters in democratically elected institutions,” Pisonero told Vijesti.

In June, Maltese state energy company Enemalta launched an internal investigation and also asked the police to probe the deal to buy Montenegro’s Mozura wind farm after media reports that a company allegedly involved in the murder of Maltese journalist has profited from it.

Enemalta acquired the Mozura wind farm project in November 2015. However, before being transferred to Enemalta, the project was sold to an intermediary, Seychelles-registered company Cifidex Ltd. for €2.9mn. The company then sold it to Enemalta for €10.3mn.

The Mozura wind power plant started commercial production in November 2019. The 46MW plant is located in Ulcinj and is the first such project in Montenegro.

Earlier in June, Reuters reported that 17 Black Limited, an offshore company investigated by Galizia prior to her murder, was involved in the deal. Moreover, 17 Black allegedly made a €4.6mn profit from the deal.