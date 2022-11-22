EBRD warns of risk of 'zombification'

Rolling over of corporate debt during the pandemic has created a growing risk of “zombification” of firms, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) warned in its 2022/23 Transition Report.

Continued help to “zombie” firms – or those only kept alive by prolonged help from the government or banks – hurts banks’ profitability, damages healthy firms and lowers long-term growth prospects, the development bank said.

It recommended that countries should now gradually dial down help to vulnerable companies, so they could either learn to adapt to the new climate of higher interest rates or exit the market by going into insolvency.

“After a decade of rising indebtedness and the shocks caused by the COVID-19 crisis, corporate debt levels in the EBRD regions are at a record level. The ‘evergreening’ of cheap loans to vulnerable companies represents a significant risk, as ‘zombie firms’ create negative spillovers for healthy companies,” said the report, published on November 22, which covers the 40 countries of the bank’s operations in Eastern Europe, Eurasia and North Africa.

Corporate debt issued on favourable terms during the era of low interest rates has been rolled over during the pandemic to struggling companies, with banks offering repayment holidays, negotiated cuts to outstanding amounts, emergency interest-only loans and even new lending.

Meanwhile, governments have often imposed repayment holidays, given emergency credits and passed emergency insolvency legislation that, for example, has meant companies have not had to file for insolvency when they have become insolvent.

This has kept rates of default at all-time lows and helped insolvencies to keep falling, even as companies struggled with the pandemic, supply chain problems and now the energy cost crisis.

“We have not seen the fallout from Covid and war in terms of bankruptcies,” EBRD chief economist Beata Javorcik told bne IntelliNews in an interview. This threatens to increase the number of “zombie” firms that are insolvent or close to insolvency but still receive lending from banks, she said.

According to the report, debt to GDP levels in EBRD regions in 2021 exceeded 150% for the first time.

The percentage of vulnerable firms has crept up since 2018, but the percentage of zombie firms has so far remained stable. It says 20-25% of companies are vulnerable, with a quarter of those (or 5% by assets) seen as “zombie” firms.

“Zombie” firms burden banks, which may then fail to provide loans to healthy firms. “Undercapitalised and state-owned banks have stronger incentives to support zombie firms, as do banks in countries where insolvency frameworks are weak,” the EBRD says.

Funding and workers remain tied up in these “zombie” firms, which can damage the healthy firms, which receive less revenue and may struggle to find workers and loans for investment. If zombie firms are allowed to continue operating, Javorcik said, this “keeps capital and labour trapped in firms with no growth prospects”.

“The question is how it is going to play out, and you see some countries such as Hungary continuing this support,” Javorcik said.

“If that protection continues there is a risk of ‘zombification’,” she added. “By introducing such measures you are pushing costs on to the banking sector and the risk of long-term higher costs of borrowing.”

She warned: “When you fight fires don’t kick the can down the road. That lowers growth prospects.”