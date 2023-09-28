EBRD vice president says annual meeting will help Armenia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s vice president noted that the bank’s annual meeting, which will be held in Armenia, will help Armenia..

“Taking advantage of the high level international visitors, the EBRD Annual Meeting provides a unique opportunity for the host country to present itself to an audience of top governmental representatives, potential investors, civil society and the international media,” said Vice President Jurgen Rigterink.

The conference will provide a platform to discuss global issues concerning the bank, as well as improving business relationships. It is also expected to boost Armenia’s economy, as well as strengthen international ties.Thousands of participants and hundreds of representatives of companies typically attend the event. According to its website, the bank itself exists “to further progress towards market-oriented economies and the promotion of private and entrepreneurial initiative.” Since its founding in 1991, it has funded €2 billion in 206 projects.

The meeting is scheduled for May of 2024.