EBRD invests in Turkish waste-to-energy company

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has acquired a minority stake in Turkish waste-to-energy firm Biotrend Cevre ve Enerji Yatirimlari.

Biotrend’s main activities are integrated solid-waste management and renewable energy generation under municipal concessions of up to 20 years.

The company, which has been listed on Borsa Istanbul since April, operates 18 waste-to-energy plants in nine Turkish cities with a total installed capacity of 72.6 MW.

“With EBRD support, Biotrend will advance corporate governance and climate-risk management, adopt higher environmental standards and procurement practices, and promote gender equality in the workplace,” the bank said in a statement.

To date, the EBRD has invested almost €14bn in Turkey through 349 projects, with 95% of those in the private sector.