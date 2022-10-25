Dodik promises secession for Bosnia’s Republika Srpska at mass rally

Dodik promises secession for Bosnia’s Republika Srpska at mass rally
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the mass rally in Banja Luka. / SNSD
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia October 25, 2022

Nearly 30,000 people gathered at a nationalist rally in Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska where Milorad Dodik, the leader of the SNSD party, promised that secession will happen for the Bosnian Serb entity.

Dodik, current member of the state-level tripartite presidency and the likely winner of the race to become Republika Srpska’s next president, has been pushing for secession of the entity from Bosnia for years.

“We promise you, we shall go for sure, and one day we shall take 49% of Bosnia & Herzegovina with us. And when is that? I believe in the ideals of an autonomous and independent Republika Srpska. They cannot prohibit us,” Dodik said during the rally as quoted by N1.

He repeated his plan, announced a day before, for the formation of a central election body in Republika Srpska that would count votes during elections instead of the state-level institution. This idea, if implemented, would violate the Dayton peace agreement that put an end to the bloody 1992-1995 Bosnian war.

However, Dodik claims that the original Dayton accord is not being respected and insists on implementation of its original version, which, according to him, gives more independence to the two entities.

“Give us back the constitution of Bosnia & Herzegovina or we shall leave,” he said.

Dodik says the country should return to the “original Dayton Peace Agreement”, annulling all the reforms implemented over the years which include a single market in the country, a single currency, single military, border police and other state-level institutions, including the judiciary.

During the “Fatherland Calling” rally, held in Republika Srpska’s administrative centre, Banja Luka, a proclamation by the “Great Assembly of the People of Republika Sspska” was published, saying that the entity will not accept "anti-Dayton and anti-constitutional Bosnia and Herzegovina", nor a Bosnia & Herzegovina which is only ruled as desired by the Bosniak people.

“The Republika Srpska [entity] was founded by the people on January 9, 1992, it was defended by the people and its Army of the RS during the ‘Defence-Patriotic War’ and we have preserved it for all these 27 years of peace … Give us back the constitution of Bosnia & Herzegovina so that we do nt have to leave it,” states the proclamation.

The assembly, which has not been recognised by any institution on the state level or in the Federation, claims that the state-level constitutional court has taken decisions that “seize the agricultural land, forests and waters from the RS, take away schools and hospitals, roads and dams.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fiscal pressure grows in Western Balkans as region heads into new storm

Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw

Bosnia’s high representative told to explain ‘undemocratic’ changes to electoral rules to European Parliament committee

News

Romania to step up military spending to 2.5% of GDP

More large defence contracts are currently on Romania’s procurement list.

President says Moldova facing worst energy crisis in its history

Moldovans warned to expect blackouts after cut in Russian gas imports for its power plants and the end of electricity imports from Ukraine.

Hungary’s central bank keeps policy rate at 13%

MNB plans to maintain a tight monetary policy with high interest rates until Hungary's risk perception improves significantly.

Scholz and von der Leyen propose new Marshall Plan for Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine’s Western allies have proposed a new Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Ukraine Business News reported on October 25.

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Nuclear power is the all-important plank in Poland’s plan to reduce the currently dominant share of coal and lignite in electricity generation.

Romania to step up military spending to 2.5% of GDP
4 hours ago
President says Moldova facing worst energy crisis in its history
4 hours ago
Hungary’s central bank keeps policy rate at 13%
4 hours ago
Scholz and von der Leyen propose new Marshall Plan for Ukraine's reconstruction
15 hours ago
Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    2 days ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  4. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    4 days ago
  5. Hungary’s Viktor Orban flees Budapest’s huge anti-government protest
    2 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    18 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    27 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    29 days ago
  4. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    14 days ago
  5. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss