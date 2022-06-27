Disney+ comes online in Turkey

Disney+ comes online in Turkey
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade June 27, 2022

Disney+, an online streaming platform launched in 2019 by The Walt Disney Company (New York/DIS), has come online in Turkey, according to local media reports.

The streaming service offers packages at Turkish lira (TRY) 35 (€2) per month and TRY280 per year.

On June 8, Disney+ came online in Estonia at €8 per month and €80 per year. It has gone online in 41 countries this summer so far.

As of Q4 2021, BluTV, launched in 2016 by Dogan Holding (DOHOL), remained the market leader in Turkey’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market with a 42% share, according to data from Justwatch.

BluTV is also active in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with Arabic-language programming and in Latin America (LATAM) with Spanish-language programming.

In 2021, Discovery, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq/WBD), bought a 35% stake (for a consideration of $20mn) and Istanbul-based Twozero Ventures bought a 3% stake in BluTV.

Netflix (Nasdaq/NFLX) is in second place on Turkey's SVOD market, with a 29% share.

The number of Netflix subscribers in Turkey rose to more than 3.5mn in March this year from 3mn in December 2020 and from around 1.5mn in 2019.

Amazon Prime Video, owned by Amazon (Nasdaq/AMZNactive in Turkey since 2018), has a 19% SVOD market share, followed by London-based MUBI, launched in 2007 by Turkish entrepreneur Efe Cakarel, with 7%.

Other players include local platforms such as Puhu TV (owned by Dogus Holding), Exxen (launched in 2020 by Acun Medya) and Gain Medya (launched in 2021), along with Apple TV+ (Nasdaq/AAPL), HBO Max (a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery), beIN Connect (owned by Qatar) and Peacock (Comcast/Nasdaq/CMCSA).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tajikistan: Citizen journalists targeted by relentless repression machine

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds

Investments into Serbian startups soared more than 600% in 2021

Tech

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds

First goal for Agriniser will be to expand its digital marketplace to buy and sell grain into Romania.

Investments into Serbian startups soared more than 600% in 2021

Serbian startups attracted over $135mn of investments in 2021 – more than six times as much as in the previous year.

Uzbekistan’s IT sector on fire and targeting the vast US market

One country’s brain drain is another country’s gain. In the competitive business of IT outsourcing, Uzbekistan wants to wind up on the right side of that equation.

EWDN: Yet another Ukrainian-founded unicorn: airSlate raises more than $50mn in the US

airSlate (formerly known as pdfFiller), a Boston-based business automation software publisher, announced it secured $51.5mn in a deal that values airSlate at $1.25bn on June 16, East West Digital News reports.

Wargaming opens studios in Belgrade and Warsaw after pulling out of Russia and Belarus

Wargaming closed its studios in Russia and Belarus following the military invasion of Ukraine, and is now adding new studios in Central and Southeast Europe.

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds
5 days ago
Investments into Serbian startups soared more than 600% in 2021
5 days ago
Uzbekistan’s IT sector on fire and targeting the vast US market
9 days ago
EWDN: Yet another Ukrainian-founded unicorn: airSlate raises more than $50mn in the US
10 days ago
Wargaming opens studios in Belgrade and Warsaw after pulling out of Russia and Belarus
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    2 days ago
  2. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    4 days ago
  3. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    7 days ago
  4. Ukraine has been clear that it needs more weapons from the West. So, what’s the holdup?
    3 days ago
  5. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    9 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    2 days ago
  2. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    28 days ago
  3. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    9 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    27 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss