Dewesoft to build high-tech park in Slovenia’s Trbovlje

Dewesoft to build high-tech park in Slovenia’s Trbovlje
A visualisation of the planned high-tech park planned in Trbovlje, central Slovenia. / Trbovlje.si
By bne IntelliNews October 24, 2022

Slovenia-based multinational company Dewesoft announced its plans last week to build a new hi-tech park in the central Slovenian town of Trbovlje, a former mining and industrial centre.

The City of Acrobats technology park will be a place for joint services and the production of physical products. This will be a joint project of Dewesoft and the entrepreneurial accelerator Katapult.

Head of Dewesoft Jure Knez and mayor of Trbovlje Jasna Gabric signed a letter of intent on the construction of the park, dubbed City of Acrobats, on October 21.

The 40,000 sqm building will open 300-500 quality jobs in five years after construction and up to 1,000 jobs within 10 years.

The consolidated annual turnover of companies in the City of Acrobats is estimated at €60mn.

Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Matjaz Han, who was also present at the event, expressed his support for the project.

“The main purpose of the City of Acrobats is to revive the economic development of the entire Zasava region, which will also have a tremendous impact on the economic development of the entire country,” Han said in the statement.

It was noted that the lack of space is already hindering the rapid growth of both Dewesoft and Katapult, and in a few years they will urgently need additional space capacities.

“The City of Acrobats will provide this space, and the area of ​​Lakonac in Trbovlje is one of the few possible locations that meet all the criteria for the construction of such a tech-park,” the statement said.

Dewesoft develops highly innovative measuring instruments. It was founded in 2000 and its headquartered in Trbovlje. Dewesoft has 17 subsidiaries which are located all over the world. 

Katapult is a business accelerator that supports startup companies.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way

Smugglers reportedly selling Musk’s Starlink dishes in Iran as protesters battle regime’s internet shutdown

Food waste apps gain users as cost of living soars

Tech

Kosovo’s KEDS deploys drones to monitor power distribution network

The drones were activated above the Keqekolla and Restelica 10 kV lines, where the mountainous terrain is difficult to monitor from the ground.

Abris-backed Alsendo invests in Romanian SaaS specialist Innoship

Deal to help drive Alsendo’s transition from reselling into a technology-driven, SaaS-focused business model.

Internet wipeout used by Iran regime to counter protests shuts 300,000 e-commerce stores

Also amid information war, top Iranian actress upset at authorities’ use of her image on poster.

Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce acquires Macedonian e-trade platforms

Ananas aims to offer the largest online marketplace in North Macedonia as it pursues expansion across the Western Balkans.

Iran's Saturday night news interrupted by anti-regime hack

Photo of supreme leader put in crosshairs by live broadcast stunt, which came as unrest continued into a fourth week.

Kosovo’s KEDS deploys drones to monitor power distribution network
16 hours ago
Abris-backed Alsendo invests in Romanian SaaS specialist Innoship
6 days ago
Internet wipeout used by Iran regime to counter protests shuts 300,000 e-commerce stores
11 days ago
Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce acquires Macedonian e-trade platforms
14 days ago
Iran's Saturday night news interrupted by anti-regime hack
15 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    1 day ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    7 days ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    4 days ago
  5. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    3 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    17 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    26 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    28 days ago
  4. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    13 days ago
  5. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss