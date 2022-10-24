Dewesoft to build high-tech park in Slovenia’s Trbovlje

Slovenia-based multinational company Dewesoft announced its plans last week to build a new hi-tech park in the central Slovenian town of Trbovlje, a former mining and industrial centre.

The City of Acrobats technology park will be a place for joint services and the production of physical products. This will be a joint project of Dewesoft and the entrepreneurial accelerator Katapult.

Head of Dewesoft Jure Knez and mayor of Trbovlje Jasna Gabric signed a letter of intent on the construction of the park, dubbed City of Acrobats, on October 21.

The 40,000 sqm building will open 300-500 quality jobs in five years after construction and up to 1,000 jobs within 10 years.

The consolidated annual turnover of companies in the City of Acrobats is estimated at €60mn.

Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Matjaz Han, who was also present at the event, expressed his support for the project.

“The main purpose of the City of Acrobats is to revive the economic development of the entire Zasava region, which will also have a tremendous impact on the economic development of the entire country,” Han said in the statement.

It was noted that the lack of space is already hindering the rapid growth of both Dewesoft and Katapult, and in a few years they will urgently need additional space capacities.

“The City of Acrobats will provide this space, and the area of ​​Lakonac in Trbovlje is one of the few possible locations that meet all the criteria for the construction of such a tech-park,” the statement said.

Dewesoft develops highly innovative measuring instruments. It was founded in 2000 and its headquartered in Trbovlje. Dewesoft has 17 subsidiaries which are located all over the world.

Katapult is a business accelerator that supports startup companies.