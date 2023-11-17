David Cameron chooses Kyiv as first official foreign visit as British Foreign Minister.

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 17, 2023

New British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has made his first working visit to Ukraine, just days after his surprise appointment.

The former British Prime Minister, now titled Lord Cameron, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he wanted Kyiv to be his “first visit” in his new role. Cameron reiterated the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Ukraine, promising moral, diplomatic and military assistance for “however long it takes.” 

"I've had some disagreements with Boris Johnson, we've known each other for 40 years, but his support for you was the finest thing he and his government did,” the Foreign Secretary said.

In return, Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the UK's consistent backing, emphasising the importance of unified global attention amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

"This is very important, especially now, when the world is paying attention not only to the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, and dividing the focus really does not help," he said. "We are grateful for the unwavering support of Ukraine from the United Kingdom. We are grateful for the warm welcome of Ukrainian citizens in the UK. And we are glad that you came to Ukraine.”

During the meeting, Cameron and Zelenskiy discussed weapons, arms production and Black Sea security. Cameron emphasised the UK's support for Ukraine in resisting Russia's invasion, and praised Ukrainian forces for pushing back Russian troops in the Black Sea. 

“As winter approaches, we continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they resist Putin's illegal invasion. In the last three months, they have pushed Russia back in the Black Sea and are opening vital sea trade routes for the Ukrainian economy and global food supplies,” he said.

