Czechia’s Presidential Office shredded another 32 intelligence reports

Czechia’s Presidential Office shredded another 32 intelligence reports
President Milos Zeman with his chancellor, Vladimir Mynar (second right), in hospital last year.
By bne IntelliNews April 8, 2022

The office of Czechia’s president is suspected of having shredded another 32 classified documents, which included intelligence information on the activities of Russian armed forces near the border with Ukraine and Nato information on the security situation in Iraq, Czech Radio reported on April 7. The information is based on Prague Castle meeting protocols, which Czech Radio reporters obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

The revelations that the Castle has been shredding intelligence documents has caused a scandal in the country because of President Milos Zeman's well known sympathies for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the close connections between two of his top aides and the Kremlin. It has raised unconfirmed suspicions that the aides – who do not have security clearance – looked at the documents and then destroyed them so that this would not be discovered. 

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Office of the Czech President had destroyed a classified report on the involvement of Russian secret agents in the 2014 explosions in a munitions depot in Vrbetice, Moravia.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, a classified intelligence document related to the Vrbetice case and two other secret documents were destroyed sooner than they were supposed to be, according to an audit investigation carried out by the Czech National Security Authority.

According to the National Security Agency (NSA), the documents were destroyed outside the official shredding process, with two of them being destroyed even before authorities are allowed to do so. One of these documents was destroyed by the office just a month after it was created.

"The purpose of the shredding period is to protect the document for a period of time when it might still be useful, perhaps for the purpose of inspection. The fact that the document was destroyed before the time limit began to run is a clear sign of an illegal procedure," Tomas Bezouska from the Institute for Document Management said.

The procedure was ostensibly personally ordered by the office head Vratislav Mynar, who has no security clearance, at the end of November last year, coincidentally the same day as when the president’s economic advisor with ties to Russia and also with no security clearance, Martin Nejedly, travelled to Russia.

According to Czech Radio, it is not clear for what reason documents were shredded in this way. Neither of the Castle´s men (Mynar, presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek, or the director of the administrative section Jan Novak) responded when asked for an explanation.

The ailing president – who has come out surprisingly strongly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine – will finish his second and final term early next year. Czech media have speculated that his closest aides are frightened of what will come out once he leaves office and are already trying to destroy any evidence. Both Mynar and Nejedly have been embroiled in numerous scandals, in which they deny any wrongdoing.

Last week Zeman pardoned Milos Balak, the head of the forestry administration at the president´s Lany summer retreat,  who had recently been found guilty of  manipulating public procurement worth CZK200mn (€8mn) and had been sentenced to three years in prison.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates to 5%

EBRD slashes 2022 growth forecasts but only nations embroiled in war to enter recession

The EC Economic Sentiment Index tumbles in March and price rise expectations hit record levels

News

Russia suspended from the UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council for “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine on April 7.

Azerbaijan and Armenia aim to 'move quickly' towards a peace agreement after Brussels talks

Yerevan and Baku agree to create a joint border commission by the end of April to delimit and demarcate the border but do not discuss status of the Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh region.

EBRD warns that 2022 results will be 'significantly affected' by Ukraine conflict

The EBRD made a record profit of €2.5bn in 2021 on the performance of equity investments and the reduction of expected credit losses.

Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine

Nato will strengthen its military support by sending more weapons to Ukraine, possibly including more powerful offensive weapons, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg suggested during a press conference on April 7.

Orban hints at windfall taxes on foreign retailers and further rifts with EU

Hungarian premier rules out austerity measures to narrow the budget gap, while saying he would break EU solidarity by paying for Russian oil in roubles.

Russia suspended from the UN Human Rights Council
4 hours ago
Azerbaijan and Armenia aim to 'move quickly' towards a peace agreement after Brussels talks
4 hours ago
EBRD warns that 2022 results will be 'significantly affected' by Ukraine conflict
17 hours ago
Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
18 hours ago
Orban hints at windfall taxes on foreign retailers and further rifts with EU
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    1 day ago
  2. COMMENT: Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine moves into 'Phase 2'
    4 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    3 days ago
  4. Ukrainian civilians massacred in Kyiv suburb of Bucha by retreating Russian forces
    4 days ago
  5. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    8 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    26 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    28 days ago
  3. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    10 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    30 days ago
  5. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss