Czech government introduced overnight curfew to mitigate spread of COVID-19

By bne IntelliNews October 27, 2020

The Czech government has introduced an overnight curfew for all citizens, Health Care Minister Roman Prymula stated at a press conference on October 26. Between 9pm and 5am people will be able to leave their homes only for work, as part of the anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. The new measures will take effect from October 28.

The government also limited working hours of retailers. They must be closed between 8pm and 5pm from Monday to Saturday and fully closed on Sundays. The exceptions are pharmacies, filling stations, airport and railway station shops. 

Last week, the government limited free movement of citizens and ordered the closure of most retailers in the country. Most of the measures are to be in effect until the end of the state of emergency, November 3. 

 
 
