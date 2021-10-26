Cryptocurrency champion Slovenia prepares to adopt law to tax sector

By bne IntelliNews October 26, 2021

Slovenia’s finance ministry opened a public consultation on a draft law on cryptocurrency taxation on October 26, local media reported.

The draft bill was needed to solve the issue of taxing cryptocurrency circulation, estimated at tens of thousands of euros in Slovenia. Cryptocurrencies have gained popularity in the country over the last few years with hundreds of shops and other merchants now accepting payments in Bitcoin Cash.

Slovenia’s Financial Administration (FURS) said on August 30 it has proposed changes to the taxation of income from virtual currencies, in order to allow a new law that will impose a 10% tax rate on digital currencies spent or turned into cash to be passed.

The draft bill foresees a 10% tax on individuals exchanging cryptocurrency for fiat currency and on purchases made with cryptocurrencies, news agency STA reported.

The threshold for tax liability is set at €15,000 in a calendar year.

FURS said in August that it will not be profit taxation, but a taxation of the amount that a tax resident in Slovenia will receive on their account when redeeming a virtual currency or buying something.

OCCRP investigation reveals secret Huawei contracts in Serbia

Payments revealed in Panama Papers were made made over a period of time when Huawei was doing business in Serbia.

Russian car-sharing major Delimobil files for listing in New York

Delimobil Holding SA, a Luxembourg-registered, Moscow-based car-sharing company, filed for listing on the New York Stock Exchange on October 8.

Ten years after start in Ukraine, GitLab lands on Nasdaq at $11bn valuation

GitLab ('GTLB'), a San Francisco-based open-source software startup founded by Ukrainian entrepreneur Dmitry Zaporozhets and Dutch-born Sid Sijbrandij, made its debut on the Nasdaq at a valuation of $11bn on October 14.

Russian internet major Yandex adds London to foodtech expansion

Russia's ultrafast grocery delivery service Yango Deli that can get goods to customers in under 15 minutes has launched in London, the company said in a press release on October 14.

Mail.ru Group pursues gaming acquisitions across Russia and Belarus

Mail.ru Group's appetite for acquisitions in the gaming space was confirmed again today as My.Games Venture Capital (MGVC), the investment arm of its subsidiary My.Games, announced minority investments in three game studios.

