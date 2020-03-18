Croatian PM proposes €4bn package to support economy

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic presented a package of measures to help the economy worth more than HRK30bn (€4bn) in the Croatian parliament on March 18.

The measures are expected to be passed in an accelerated procedure to allow the authorities to start extending support to businesses hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it.

Speaking to MPs, Plenkovic pointed to the acceleration in the number of infections in the last two weeks, especially in Europe, but said the situation is under control in Croatia.

“More drastic measures are needed to keep the situation under control as much as possible … action needs to be taken right now to prevent the rapid growth that has occurred in these countries,” said the prime minister.

He also pointed to the fact that Spain had 84 infections 17 days ago — three fewer than Croatia had on March 18 — “and today there are almost 12,000 in Spain. In 17 days, from 84 to 12,000.”

Along with the package of economic measures to safeguard jobs and liquidity of businesses, the government has proposed amendments to the Civil Protection Act to limit gatherings and social contacts as much as possible.

Among the proposals outlined by the prime minister are tax payment deferrals and support for businesses that keep on all their employees during the crisis. There are also sector-specific measures directed at the tourism sector such as deferred payment of tourist taxes.