Croatian farm management software company AGRIVI opens office in US
By bne IntelliNews January 29, 2022

Croatian farm management software company AGRIVI said it has opened an office in San Francisco to further strengthen its market position.

“After the strong success in digitalising agriculture worldwide and supporting some of the major agri-food businesses like Driscoll’s, Nestlé, BASF, Tequila Sauza, and many others, opening the US office will strengthen AGRIVI’s global leadership in the enterprise farm management software segment,” the company said in a press release.

The company has also appointed Bob Westbrook as the head of sales due to his extensive experience in leading sales organisations in the agriculture and AgTech industries.

AGRIVI is developing digital agriculture solutions for farms, food companies, agribusiness banks, ministries of agriculture, and other important participants in the agri-food value chain. Its farm management software provides real-time agronomic and economic insights throughout the entire food production process and helps producers in producing healthy, nutritious, and safe food by applying sustainable and climate-smart agricultural practices.

