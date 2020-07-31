Croatia’s retail trade revives in June as restrictions lifted

Croatia’s retail trade turnover showed a real month-on-month increase of 2.9% in June, despite a 6.2% year-on-year decline, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) said in a first release on July 30.

“In June 2020, the retail trade turnover in real terms decreased at the annual level and increased at the monthly level due to the phasing out of epidemiological measures introduced to prevent the [coronavirus] COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

The increase compared to May was for non-food products (except automotive fuels and lubricants), which grew by 11.9% m/m, while the retail trade turnover of food products decreased by 4.5%.

In annual terms, retail trade turnover of food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 10.5%, but the retail trade turnover of non-food products (except of automotive fuels and lubricants) was up by 4.6%.

The fall in oil prices caused a strong decline in the turnover of automotive fuels and lubricants in June.