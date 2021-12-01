Croatia’s Konzum starts accepting cryptocurrency payments

Croatia’s Konzum starts accepting cryptocurrency payments
By bne IntelliNews December 1, 2021

Croatiam supermarket chain Konzum said it will start accepting cryptocurrency payments in its online shop as an additional payment method.

“The cryptocurrency payment process is simple and similar to card payments,” the company said on its website.

Konzum will accept payment with nine cryptocurrencies: bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH), EOS, DAI, ripple (XRP), stellar lumen (XLM), tether (USDT) and USDC. They will be accepted as form of payment for more than 12,000 products on offer.

The new payment option has been introduced in cooperation with the Croatian fintech company Electrocoin and its PayCek system, the first Croatian cryptocurrency payment processor.

Upon completion of the transaction, clients will receive email confirmations from the PayCek system, and the invoice for the paid service or product will be sent by Konzum.

Due to the volatility of the cryptocurrency exchange rate, which can vary from minute to minute, Konzum noted that the PayCek system guarantees the buyer a fixed exchange rate equivalent while a purchase is being made.

Konzum is part of the Fortenova Group, the successor to the collapsed concern Agrokor.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

DATACRUNCH: Croatia’s post-crisis rebound goes beyond tourism

Employees of Croatia’s Rimac Automobili attacked by racists in Zagreb

Croatian GDP rises 15.8% y/y in 3Q21

Tech

4iG buys Digi's Hungarian telco assets for €625mn

The strategic partnership could create one of the leading telecommunications holding companies in the CEE region.

NEO: Samolet launches ecosystem for Russian real estate market

Russian real estate developer Samolet Group has launched a digital platform that enables customers to handle all their property-related needs in one place, as companies across industries develop their online ecosystems.

Albanians and Montenegrins the least likely to shop online in Europe

Internet use and e-commerce are increasing in the Western Balkans but residents of the region are still less likely than their counterparts in the EU to make online purchases.

VK acquires edtech businesses in Russia and Brazil

In the past few months, Russian Internet major VK (previously Mail.ru Group) demonstrated a strong appetite for online education — both in Russia and abroad.

“A new Dreyfus affair:” Ilya Sachkov asks President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest

Ilya Sachkov, the top cybersecurity businessman who was arrested under charges of “state treason” in late September, has claimed he is innocent and asked President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest during the investigation.

4iG buys Digi's Hungarian telco assets for €625mn
1 day ago
NEO: Samolet launches ecosystem for Russian real estate market
1 day ago
Albanians and Montenegrins the least likely to shop online in Europe
1 day ago
VK acquires edtech businesses in Russia and Brazil
5 days ago
“A new Dreyfus affair:” Ilya Sachkov asks President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    7 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    7 days ago
  3. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    4 days ago
  4. More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine
    3 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Russia’s build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border a new Cuban Missile crisis?
    3 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    16 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    15 days ago
  5. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss