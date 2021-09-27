Croatia reports dozens of state-sponsored cyber attacks in 2020

Croatia reports dozens of state-sponsored cyber attacks in 2020
By bne IntelliNews September 27, 2021

Dozens of state-sponsored cyber attacks were detected in Croatia in 2020, a report published by the National Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA) showed on September 27.

Most attacks, sponsored mainly by three countries — not named in the report — consisted of attempts to break into the information and communication systems of the foreign and European affairs ministry and of the defence ministry.

“These attacks were targeting carefully picked goals, which have previously been well examined and are carried out by state-sponsored APT (Advanced Persistent threat) groups that are tightly related to the security services of certain states,” SOA noted in the report.

It added that such attacks were directed towards Nato and EU member states.

The report also noted that non-Western actors are active in the Western Balkans, where reforms to meet European standards are progressing slowly.

The Western Balkans remain burdened by unfinished stabilisation processes and unresolved interstate and transnational issues, with difficulties related to the stated intention for European integration due to insufficient implementation of reforms, it said.

“The unfavourable political and economic conditions create ground for strengthening of radical and extremist tendencies, as well as split of the society in these fragile societies,” the report noted.

