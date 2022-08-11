CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July

CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 11, 2022

Consumer prices in Moldova increased by 1.4% in July, the slowest rate in the past year, but the annual inflation rate edged up to 33.6% y/y from 31.8% y/y in June, the statistics bureau announced.

Food prices increased by 36.4% y/y as of July, the prices of non-food goods by 24.1% y/y and the prices of services (which include natural gas and electricity) by 43.5% y/y.

In particular, the price of natural gas quadrupled compared to July 2021 and the price of electricity increased by 59%. The prices of hot water and heating increased by 80-90% y/y.

Further hikes of the end-user electricity price are likely, given the current wholesale prices, while Moldovagaz claims that it cannot pay its bills to Gazprom without further hiking the end-user prices charged.

Under the revised Inflation Outlook published on August 10, the National Bank of Moldova (BNM) forecasts the annual inflation rate to peak at 34.7% y/y in Q3 and ease afterwards.

Compared to its previous scenario, the BNM revised upwards the inflation forecast for the coming three quarters (until Q1 2023) and downwards after that. Annual inflation is expected at 6.5% y/y in Q2 2024.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian inflation falls to 15.1% in July

Russia’s current account surplus hits new all-time high of $166bn

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Data

How do high gas prices push up the cost of power?

Russian supply woes have driven European gas prices to previously unimaginable levels, but why are electricity prices so high?

Russian inflation falls to 15.1% in July

Russia is now the only country in Europe where inflation is falling thanks to the determined action by the central bank that has been tightening monetary policy since March last year.

Russia’s current account surplus hits new all-time high of $166bn

In January-July Russia’s current account surplus rose to triple the level of the same period a year earlier, which was already a record.

Poll shows every other Russian supports continuing the war against Ukraine

52% of Russians support continuing the war against Ukraine, whereas 38% of respondents to a new poll by the Russian Field sociological agency were in favour of moving to peace talks with Ukraine.

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Worst figure for 25 years weakens forint and piles more more pressure on the central bank to keep putting up rates.

How do high gas prices push up the cost of power?
11 hours ago
Russian inflation falls to 15.1% in July
11 hours ago
Russia’s current account surplus hits new all-time high of $166bn
16 hours ago
Poll shows every other Russian supports continuing the war against Ukraine
23 hours ago
Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    2 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    3 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    4 days ago
  5. Moscow ready for new Ukraine peace talks
    6 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    2 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    17 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    30 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss