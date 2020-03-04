Coronavirus measures strand 150 Turkish trucks loaded with eggs at Iran border

Some 150 Turkish trucks, loaded with 3,500 tonnes of eggs for deliveries across the Gulf region, have been stuck at a border gate between Turkey and Iran since Ankara stopped traffic flows with its neighbour in the wake of its severe coronavirus outbreak.

“The trucks are carrying eggs belonging to 20 companies, which were supposed to be delivered to clients in the Gulf region via Iran… Those eggs cannot be kept on the trucks any longer,” said Ibrahim Afyon, head of the Turkish Egg Producers’ Association.

“The companies have already received $3mn in advance payments for the eggs. If we fail to deliver the order, we have to return this money, which will cause a great problem for those companies,” he added.