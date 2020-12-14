Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia

Latvian internet stores and delivery companies are experiencing a 40% percent surge in volume of parcels at the end of the year, which, even for a holiday season, is unusually high, Latvian media reported.

According to Janis Grants, chairman of the board of delivery company DPD Latvia, this year in November, compared to last year, the number of parcels increased by 40%. In turn, shipments delivered through automated package machines have increased by up to 140%.

This time is also busy for Omniva Latvia, another delivery firm. Christmas parcels sent through Omniva increased by more than 70% y/y.

The amount of work of Latvian Post employees has also increased several times.

Liga Bubko, spokeswoman for the 220.lv Internet shop, also confirmed that preparations for Christmas have started earlier this year and are more intense than last year. The volume of buyers has doubled, she said.