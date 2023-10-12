Chinese company to build biotechnology park in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region

A Chinese company is to build a biotechnology park in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, the region's administration has reported.

Governor of Syrdarya, Akmaljon Mahmudaliyev, discussed the investment with director of high technology technoparks and innovation at China's Tianjin University, Bovi Zhang.

The cost of the project is estimated at $50mn, according to regional officials, who added that the technopark would be located in the Yangiyer free economic zone (FEZ).

Also, logistics and customs centres, taking up a total area of 10 hectares, would be built in relation to the technopark, they said.

bne IntelliNews has previously reported on $1.37bn of investment agreements between Uzbekistan’s Ferghana region and Chinese companies.