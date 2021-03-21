CEB to finance purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for Kosovo

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) said on March 19 it approved a €25mn loan to Kosovo for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for 50% of the population.

The CEB loan will also cover the cost of the consumables associated with the roll-out of the vaccines and medical equipment.

The CEB-financed vaccines will be supplied in addition to vaccines that will arrive in Kosovo through the Gavi COVAX initiative, which will cover 20% of the country’s population.

“The new loan builds on a €35mn financing agreement signed in August 2020, which covered a part of Kosovo’s emergency healthcare costs, with a focus on hardship incentives to healthcare and pharmacy employees and the acquisition of medical equipment, supplies and consumables,” the CEB said in the statement

The vaccination process has not started yet in Kosovo.

Kosovo’s outgoing Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said earlier this month that the country will receive the first 33,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX system by the end of March.

These will be the first vaccines that will arrive in Kosovo and are part of a total of 100,800 AstraZeneca vaccines provided via COVAX.

Meanwhile, on Friday Kosovo recorded 828 new coronavirus cases, the highest so far this year, bringing country’s total cases to 80,621. The number of deaths climbed by eight to 1,744.