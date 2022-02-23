Business continues to operate as usual in Ukraine, despite state of emergency

90% of Ukrainian companies reported continuing to work as usual, the European Business Association (EBA) has stated after it conducted an express survey of 53 executives of the association's member companies, Interfax Ukraine reported on February 23. This is despite the declaration of a state of emergency by the Ukrainian government the same day.

"According to the results of the express survey conducted by the association last night (on the eve of Russia's decision), about 90% of company executives reported that they continue to work as usual. Of these, about 70% of companies already have plans B for emergency situations. At the same time, 15% report readiness for relocation, but remain in Ukraine and continue to follow the course of events," the association said in a release on February 23.

The country is gearing up to counter a growing economic crisis associated with the rising tensions with Russia that have hurt the economy. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet with Ukraine’s 50 biggest business owners on February 24 to discuss a so-called “patriotic” economic stimulus package.

"Only 3% of business leaders reported going abroad, another 11% – about the departure of their families, however, some did this at the request of the head offices of the companies," the EBA said.

Despite the state of emergency, martial law will only be declared if necessary, with National Security and Defence Minister Oleksiy Danilov stating that it would be declared following a further invasion of Ukrainian territory. He stated that preventing the destabilisation of Ukrainian territory was the number one issue.

Additional temporary regime restrictions are being introduced in areas bordering the Russian Federation, Belarus, occupied areas of Ukraine and those adjacent to the Black and Azov Seas, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on February 23.

Restrictions include: "staying in the border area at night; exit of any floating craft from base points; traffic (except for the military, law enforcement agencies, agricultural machinery) on roads that are not in the register of highways and lead to the state border", according to the Service’s Facebook page, Interfax Ukraine reported.

"Also, regime measures have been introduced regarding the stay of foreigners in the border zone, the use of radio stations, flights of light-engine and unmanned aerial vehicles, video, film, photography of personnel and facilities of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and movement along the coast or ice of border reservoirs," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the EBA offices in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv also continue to function as normal, the EBA added.