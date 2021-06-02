Bulgarian institutions ‘on the brink of war’ after raids on offices of key interior ministry employees

Bulgarian institutions ‘on the brink of war’ after raids on offices of key interior ministry employees
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia June 2, 2021

Bulgarian institutions are in open conflict after the prosecution decided to raid the offices of key interior ministry employees appointed by caretaker Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, and summon officials recently appointed by the interim government for interrogation. 

The “war” pits chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev — appointed through a controversial procedure while former prime minister Boyko Borissov’s Gerb party was in power — against President Rumen Radev and the caretaker government he appointed after no party managed to form a new government following the April 4 general election. 

The interim government has launched a wide-reaching overhaul of the state administration and institutions, replacing top officials and initiating investigations into Gerb-era activities. 

This includes a probe into the alleged wiretapping of dozens of opposition politicians during the months-long anti-government protests last summer and autumn and ahead of the April general election. 

Late on June 1, Bulgaria’s special prosecution raided offices in the interior ministry and charged Angel Papalezov who is leading the wiretapping probe, with illegal use of special intelligence tools and money laundering.

According to information obtained by Nova TV, Papalezov was also accused of relations with fugitive gambling mogul Vassil Bozhkov who has been accused of various crimes and moved to Dubai to avoid arrest.

Among those whose offices were raided were other people investigating the wiretapping. The prosecution has summoned also for interrogation all key heads of institutions appointed by Rashkov in the last few days, including the new heads of the national security agency (DANS) and of the agency for the fight against organised crime.

The raids and the accusations were confirmed by government spokesman Antoni Kutev on June 2 who said institutions are heading for “open war” due to the actions of the prosecution.

“We see how, after the presidential institution, the prosecution is entering in the MVR [Ministry of Internal Affairs], which threatens to turn into open war between the institutions,” said Kutev, referring to the action movie-style raid of the offices of Radev’s advisors in July 2020. The raid was the trigger for the mass protests that took place daily for several months. 

“We support the chase of crimes according to the law but we are against the attempts of intimidating key security services employees, as well as [against] the delay or prevent revisions in the internal affairs system,” Kutev said in a statement to journalists live broadcasted by Dnevnik news outlet.

He called on all institutions to work on restoring the rule of law.

Geshev’s latest move was seen as an attempt to intimidate everyone in charge of the wiretapping investigation.

When the news broke, it sparked a new protest against Geshev on June 2, with dozens of people demanding his resignation.

The protest is expected to swell later in the day as the leaders of the reformist Democratic Bulgaria called on all their supporters to gather after work in front of the court of justice to protest against Geshev. Members of the Stand up! Thugs out! party did the same and have gathered during the day in front of the building. They claim that the prosecution’s actions are a large-scale attempt to get people scared.

 

Ukraine’s current account went into a $837mn surplus in April from deficit in March

Ukraine’s current account switched to a surplus of $837mn in April, from a $333bn deficit in the prior month, due the positive balance in trade and primary income, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a preliminary report on May 31.

Private labels expand in Russian food retailer, large upside seen

The sales of goods under own private labels by Russian retailers have risen by 12.2% year on year in May-April 2021, reaching 5.3% share in total sales.

Power struggle in Romania’s ruling PNL puts government stability at risk

Romanian PM Florin Citu and his predecessor Ludovic Orban are vying to lead the senior ruling PNL.

Belarusian protester cuts his own throat during court hearing

The stories of personal tragedies and horrific police repression coming out of Belarus are almost a daily occurrence. In the latest tragedy protester Stsyapan Latupau cut his own throat in court rather than incriminate himself.

Coronavirus restrictions eased across much of Southeast Europe as new cases dwindle

Easing announced as the number of new cases has fallen sharply, boding well for a revival of economic growth after the spring lockdowns.

