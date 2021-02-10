Bulgaria’s industrial production falls 3.3% y/y in December

Bulgaria’s industrial production falls 3.3% y/y in December
By bne IntelliNews February 10, 2021

Bulgaria's industrial production decreased 3.3% year on year in December, after declining by 5% y/y in November, affected badly by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the tough restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

The negative performance in December was due to the poor performance of the mining, manufacturing and utilities sectors, according to working-day adjusted statistics office data released on February 10.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly comparison basis, output ticked up 0.1% in December after going down by a revised 1.7% in November.

Manufacturing production moved down 2.2% y/y in December, after decreasing by a revised 3.8% y/y in November. Within manufacturing, the biggest y/y increase was registered for the production of automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers (up 17.1% y/y) and the production of electrical equipment (up 18.3% y/y) in December. Manufacturing not classified anywhere else posted the biggest decline in November, falling by 49.7% y/y, followed by manufacturing of drinks (down 23.4% y/y).

Mining output contracted 6.9% y/y after falling by revised 15.7% y/y in November.

Utilities output fell 6% y/y in December, following a revised 6.7% y/y decline in November.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: No “Navalnying” in the Balkans is the uncompromising message from Russia

46% of Bulgarian companies cut investment during coronacrisis

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts

Data

IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week

Economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) say that the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has room to cut 50bp off interest rates to boost growth in the coming months despite surging inflation.

Poland’s recession “one of the world’s mildest”, PM Morawiecki boasts

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic-induced recession in Poland is one of the “mildest in the world,” the Polish Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on February 9.

Romania’s exports strengthen in Q4 after three quarters of decline

1.3% rise in exports in 4Q20 wasn't strong enough to offset the sharp contraction of exports during the lockdown.

Polish wages grow 5% y/y in Q4

Outlook for the job market and for further wage growth is improving following weeks of near-complete lockdown.

46% of Bulgarian companies cut investment during coronacrisis

Investment strategies of Bulgarian companies have been substantially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with 46% of them investing less than planned, an EIB survey shows.

IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week
22 hours ago
Poland’s recession “one of the world’s mildest”, PM Morawiecki boasts
1 day ago
Romania’s exports strengthen in Q4 after three quarters of decline
1 day ago
Polish wages grow 5% y/y in Q4
1 day ago
46% of Bulgarian companies cut investment during coronacrisis
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    4 days ago
  2. US open to easing Nord Stream 2 sanctions
    7 days ago
  3. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    6 days ago
  4. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    5 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    1 month ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    13 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    24 days ago
  4. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    21 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss