Bulgaria’s industrial production falls 3.3% y/y in December

Bulgaria's industrial production decreased 3.3% year on year in December, after declining by 5% y/y in November, affected badly by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the tough restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

The negative performance in December was due to the poor performance of the mining, manufacturing and utilities sectors, according to working-day adjusted statistics office data released on February 10.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly comparison basis, output ticked up 0.1% in December after going down by a revised 1.7% in November.

Manufacturing production moved down 2.2% y/y in December, after decreasing by a revised 3.8% y/y in November. Within manufacturing, the biggest y/y increase was registered for the production of automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers (up 17.1% y/y) and the production of electrical equipment (up 18.3% y/y) in December. Manufacturing not classified anywhere else posted the biggest decline in November, falling by 49.7% y/y, followed by manufacturing of drinks (down 23.4% y/y).

Mining output contracted 6.9% y/y after falling by revised 15.7% y/y in November.

Utilities output fell 6% y/y in December, following a revised 6.7% y/y decline in November.