Bulgaria’s government extends extraordinary pandemic situation until end-November

Bulgaria’s government decided to extend the extraordinary pandemic situation by two more months until the end of November, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to represent a serious health emergency in the country, it said in a statement on September 23.

The decision was expected as few days earlier the chief health inspector Angel Kunchev said he would demand an extension of the extraordinary situation until the end of November. He said the extension was necessary due to the rising morbidity in Europe and because current forecasts showed Bulgaria is now following the same trend as the school year started in mid-September.

The government said in a statement that the number of new coronavirus infections is declining but the mortality rate is increasing due to coronavirus-related infections.

For the moment, the government does not plan to re-introduce restrictions.