Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
MOSCOW BLOG: The storm of the US’ Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House in 1993 was
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past
World Bank improves Ukraine's growth forecast in 2021 from 1.5% to 3%
Ukraine's banking sector ends 2020 with best monthly profits in four years
COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
OUTLOOK 2021 Estonia
OUTLOOK 2021 Latvia
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Hungarian government remains silent after Capitol riots
Hungarian opposition parties sign symbolic agreement on future government
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Bosnia’s real GDP contracts 6.3% y/y in 3Q20
OUTLOOK 2021 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Bulgaria's retail sales fell 6.4% y/y in November
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
OUTLOOK 2021 Montenegro
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Non-food retail sales in Romania nearly 10% above pre-crisis peak
Romania’s eMAG marketplace launches online financing
Romanian private pension funds return to robust growth
Serbia to launch talks with IMF on new reform programme
SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska
Slovenia’s Eligma completes €4mn funding round
Slovenia’s opposition to file no-confidence motion against Jansa government
Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November
Turkish hotels in fire sale
Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Modern-day “Robin Hood” inspires Georgians drowning in debt
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
TEHRAN BLOG: Who’s more credible? Johnson backing Trump’s Nobel chances or Iran applauding arrest warrant for US president?
Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
OUTLOOK 2021 Kazakhstan
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Download the pdf version
More...
Retailers in the Central and Southeast Europe region had a difficult start to 2021 as the latest wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic raging across the continent was met with new restrictions including, in some countries, non-essential shop closures. As a result, the usual pre-Christmas shopping frenzy and seasonal sales failed to live up to normal years after 12 months of “disruption on an unprecedented scale” for retailers, says a report from international property services company Colliers.
For retailers, retail property owners and investors 2020 was “characterised by forced store closures, concerns over inventory and supply chains, difficult negotiations over rents and income, the rapid acceleration of e-commerce and omni-channel models, and general uncertainty that has touched all areas of the global population and economy, to name just a few,” says the report that looks at the retail markets in 17 countries in the region.
Despite the worrying situation at present, however, Colliers believes there is room for optimism, as there seems “to be a rosier theme emerging than the gloomy spring [2020] months might suggest”.
Specifically, the report points to the rapid recovery of retail turnover when the first wave of the pandemic ebbed and lockdowns were lifted in late spring, in stark contrast to the very slow recovery after the global financial crisis that started in 2008. Moreover, labour markets and purchasing power in the CEE region “seem to be in much better shape this time around than a decade ago,” says the report.
“We analysed the IMF’s forecasts of unemployment to assess the state of the labour markets. We looked at 2021 compared to 2019 and 2010 compared to 2008. We skipped the recession year to get a clearer grasp on how things might look like in the first year of the recovery. With a couple of exceptions, the jump in unemployment is set to be much lower this time around; the exceptions are Romania and Belarus, though both had tighter labour markets to begin with than compared to 2008,” said Silviu Pop, Colliers’ head of research, Romania.
“[W]hile keeping a close eye in the rear-view mirror for any unforeseen events that might creep up on us, it looks like the CEE region is set to remain one of the better performing regions in the world, a ca. 173mn consumer market that should continue to deliver better growth rates and returns than more developed markets in a lot of different sectors, including retail,” it adds.
That said, 2020 was a year unlike any other and led to radical changes in the retail sector in the region and globally. “The pandemic has definitely shaken up the ‘normal’ order of things in many areas of life and business. And the changes that began years ago, on many levels, have been significantly accelerated, changing both the lifestyle and working models for so many, as well as the forms of communication we use all over the world,” according to Colliers.
“In particular, the temporary closure of shopping centres has forced many consumers to search for new shopping alternatives, as well as for retail chains to look for new ways of selling their products. It is also worth noting that we are currently witnessing a digital transformation on an unprecedented scale.”
The need for retail businesses to react to changed circumstances led to a “very busy” year for retailers, despite the unfavourable market conditions, as they reacted to the reality of the pandemic, developing new sales channels, investing into e-commerce, renegotiating leases, optimising brick-and-mortar shop chains and preparing new business strategies.
Unsurprisingly, many investments were put on hold or delayed, especially some of the larger ones. In Poland, for example, most of the new retail investments have been halted or delayed, while the most active formats are small shopping centres and retail parks. Where there was expansion in brick-and-mortar stores, this was mainly by chains from the FMCG sector, although there were also new non-food tenants in the discount segment, notably fashion chain Primark’s entry to the Polish market and the arrival of Swedish furniture chain Ikea in Slovenia.
More surprisingly, some high-end brands entered new markets, among them Hugo Boss in Albania, Yves Saint Lauren, Dsquared and Chanel in Czechia and Armani Beauty in Romania.
Luxury goods, however, were low down on many people’s shopping lists after the lockdowns were imposed in the spring, leading to fundamental changes to spending priorities. Collers used the Google Trends tool to analyse what items people were Googling in the CEE-6 (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria). The surge in online searches for certain items – among them yeast, thermometers, vitamin C, dumbbells and other indoor exercise items, desks and bicycles – revealed a lot about life in 2020.
The report’s authors admit it’s not clear whether the changed shopping patterns will persist in the long term. “After looking at such data, we cannot help but ask ourselves, how will the ‘new normal’ affect the retail sector long term? Will consumer habits change permanently? Who will survive and adapt to the new market conditions? What will shopping centres look like in the future? It is difficult to answer these questions at the moment. However, one thing we can be certain about: it will never be quite the same again,” they wrote.
"The retail sector has seen big challenges and changes rising in recent years and this year has simply brought them fully to the surface for all to see. The pandemic is partly to blame, but this has far more to do with the ongoing changes in the desires of consumers … Everything indicates that, even after the restrictions are lifted completely, many of our new shopping habits, forced by the pandemic, will become a trend in the new reality and remain with us for quite some time to come."
Vendors move online
The most significant change, however, has been the shift to online retail, a trend that was at a relatively early stage in much of the region, but was rapidly accelerated as soon as lockdowns were imposed. Currently, the share of online sales varies widely across the region from over 18% in the Czech Republic – which has the most e-shops per capita in Europe – to the low single digits in some countries.
“We are observing a sharp increase in consumer activity in e-commerce, which may not be a novelty, but has become a fundamental element of the ongoing transformation of the retail sector, related to the development of technology and changes in consumer behaviour,” says the report, which posits that “2020 may well go down in history as the year of online shopping”.
By the end of 2020, there were an estimated 45,000 e-shops in operation in Czechia, including major e-retailers like Alza.cz or Mall.cz that are working to expand the range of goods offered to consumers. E-commerce turnover is anticipated to have increased by almost 20% year on year in 2020.
In Poland, the evolution of distribution channels towards the omni-channel model “has been on-going for several years [and] has turned into a revolution,” said Colliers. Around 2,000 new online stores started activity in the first half of 2020. This trend extended to Southeast Europe too, where in Romania online sales expanded by around 30% in the first nine months of 2020.
“Many retailers do operate other channels, but quite often the brick-and-mortar stores make up the largest part of their revenue and operational network. This year, if not already before, has revealed how flawed some models are,” said Kevin Turpin, regional director of research, CEE.
Launching online, however, is not a straightforward move for retailers, the report points out: to adapt to more robust models takes time, know-how and investment. “If brick-and-mortar retailers were not looking at other channels, particularly ‘online’, before 2020 then there are unfortunately not many quick fixes available to what could be a large flotilla of sinking ships.” Another issue is that in the region many retailers are present through a franchise partner, which often does not control the rights to the e-commerce platform of the parent brand, and this restricts their ability to sell online.
On the other hand, shopping centres – of which there are almost 1,680 in the region with over 34mn square metres of gross leasable area (GLA) – saw a decline of between 20% and 45% in footfall figures in mid-2020 compared to a year earlier. In the second half of the year, shoppers started
to visit shopping centres again, but subsequent lockdown periods prevented a return to pre-pandemic footfall and turnover levels.
The low levels of activity prompted retailers to negotiate rates from summer 2020, and looking forward, says Colliers, “Depending on the country, a wave of bankruptcies and acquisitions of varying degrees of intensity is expected, particularly in the gastronomy, entertainment and leisure sectors.” The year was particularly bad for mall entertainment such as cinemas, fitness clubs and children’s play areas, many of which remained closed as of the start of 2021.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO