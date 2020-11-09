BREAKING: Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia killing two servicemen

A Russian Air Force Mi-24.
By bne IntelIiNews November 9, 2020

A Russian Mi-24 military helicopter has been shot down over Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two crew members, the Russian defence ministry said on the afternoon of November 9, as reported by Tass news agency.

A third serviceman was reportedly injured and taken to hospital.

Photo released by Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia said to show crash site following the downing of the Russian military Mi-24 helicopter.

A "Manpads" shoulder-launched missile brought it down, the report said.

The Moscow correspondent for The Independent wrote on Twitter that Azerbaijan had accepted responsibility for bringing the helicopter down, adding: “Says it was accidental, a nighttime flight near to border, Russian helicopters not seen in area before. And, erm, sorry. We’ll see how Moscow responds.”

News agencies later carried a statement from Azerbaijan's foreign ministry, reading: "The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident." The statement added that the attack was "not aimed against" Moscow. It offered to pay compensation.

Fighting has been raging in and around Armenian-held Nagorno-Karabakh since September 27. Armenia claims Turkish military advisers have been instrumental in waging Azerbaijan’s offensive. Baku denies it. Russia has a security pact with Armenia, but has stayed out of the fighting, pointing out that Nagorno-Karabakh—as a territory controlled by ethnic Armenians but still internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan—is not covered by the agreement. However, Moscow has said it would provide appropriate support should Azerbaijan attack Armenia proper.

