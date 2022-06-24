bneGREEN: Reducing investment in fossil fuels can fund Europe’s energy transition

bneGREEN: Reducing investment in fossil fuels can fund Europe’s energy transition
Wind farm
By Richard Lockhart in Edinburgh June 24, 2022

Europe’s electricity system could become greener, more secure and more resilient while not requiring any funding if the right investments are made to replace increasingly expensive fossil fuels.

Modelling from green think-tank Ember has found showed that a cleaner, bigger electricity supply will allow Europe to achieve net zero by the target date of 2050.

And Ember found that this can be done at no extra cost by 2035, compared to stated plans. Higher upfront investments of up to €300-750bn will be needed, but ditching fossil fuels in favour of clean electrification will save an estimated €1 trillion by 2035.

With Europe facing cuts to Russian gas and oil supplies and rising temperatures exacerbated by man-made climate change, the continent has no time to lose with laying the foundations of a secure energy system and with avoiding any future climate human crisis.

Such spending would allow European power supply to rise by 55-65%, vital for the higher levels of electrification needed in transport, while emissions intensity would fall by 90%. These two actions are needed to decarbonise and electrify the economy.

The resulting boost to electrification could reduce Europe’s fossil fuel consumption by 50% by 2030, replaced by efficiency and home-grown renewable energy.

By 2035, accumulated savings in avoided fossil fuels amount to up to €1 trillion.

The details of the model are that if development is driven by economics and a 1.5C carbon budget, then by 2035 there will be 95% lower emissions, with the power supply 70%-80% wind and solar and with up to 5% of unabated fossil fuels. Coal would account for under 1% of fossil fuels, with gas accounting for the rest.

Ember also stress-tested its model to cope with weather extremes, such as “dunkelflaute” conditions, where a cold spell coincides with prolonged low wind and solar output.

In terms of technology, one key development is increasing storage and system flexibility to enable cheap wind and solar in order to provide 70-80% of supply by 2035.

This will need a doubling of electricity connections, 200-400 GW of hydrogen electrolysers by 2035 and some clean back-up dispatchable sources, such as hydro or low-emission gases.

Ember said that its plans represented a greater reduction in fossil fuel consumption than in the European Commission’s REPowerEU plan, albeit not as targeted at reductions in fossil gas.

Nonetheless, it would deliver major improvements in Europe’s energy sovereignty at a time when reducing fossil fuel dependence is an urgent priority for climate, the economy and security.

Meanwhile, Ember’s modelling found that new nuclear was not cost-effective or even needed for security of supply. Yet Ember did say that there was no need to abandon current projects in development, as building new plants as planned would not significantly raise costs, and could even help to reduce fossil gas more quickly.

To make all this happen, €300-750bn of brand new investment would be needed, enabling solar and wind deployment up to four times faster.

To conclude, Ember said that developing such a clean system by 2035, which would be dominated by renewables while still featuring the last remnants of fossil fuels, would be “feasible and desirable.”

Scaling up clean power will save money, put Europe on track to meet its climate commitments and reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Upgrading the system and quadrupling growth in wind and solar capacity requires an additional upfront investment of €300-750bn. The avoided fossil fuel consumption would save Europe an estimated €1 trillion by 2035, with multiple benefits to climate, health and energy security.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria’s parliament approves French compromise to lift veto on opening of North Macedonia’s EU talks

bneGREEN: Coal investment remains major threat to green dream

Bulgaria’s reformist government loses no-confidence vote

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Coal investment remains major threat to green dream

An 8% rise in global energy investment in 2022 to $2.4 trillion, driven by a 12% rise in clean energy spending, is still far from enough to tackle the energy crisis and to put the world on the path to a greener and more secure energy future.

bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever

World leaders distracted by multiple crises might like to spare a moment to take note of the city of Abadan’s experience of a brutally hot 52.2°C.

bneGREEN: Heatwave hits Europe as climate change bites

Temperatures in Europe broke through the 40°C mark in mid-June, stoking fears of record-breaking summer heat waves that could endanger lives and threaten food supplies whilst providing further proof of the effects of man-made global warming.

bneGREEN: Kremlin set to deprive Russian climate activist Makichyan of citizenship

Russian climate activist Arshak Makichyan, a close associate of Greta Thunberg, is set to be deprived of his Russian citizenship as the Kremlin tightens the screw on anti-war protestors.

bneGREEN: Albania to create Vjosa national park, blocking hydropower development

The Vjosa is one of the last wild rivers in Europe and environmental groups have been campaigning to have it made a national park to prevent it being exploited for hydropower.

bneGREEN: Coal investment remains major threat to green dream
14 hours ago
bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
2 days ago
bneGREEN: Heatwave hits Europe as climate change bites
3 days ago
bneGREEN: Kremlin set to deprive Russian climate activist Makichyan of citizenship
9 days ago
bneGREEN: Albania to create Vjosa national park, blocking hydropower development
11 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    6 days ago
  2. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    4 days ago
  3. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    8 days ago
  4. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    1 day ago
  5. Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
    8 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    25 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    6 days ago
  3. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    24 days ago
  4. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    12 days ago
  5. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss