bneGREEN: COP27: Coal proves a stubborn foe in fight to save climate

bneGREEN: COP27: Coal proves a stubborn foe in fight to save climate
Coal mining in Russia is still a massive pollutant / Alamy stock photo
By Richard Lockhart in Edinburgh November 20, 2022

Reducing coal consumption is the central challenge to achieving the world’s climate targets, Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), told COP27.

He warned that if nothing is done, emissions from existing coal consumption plants in power and industry alone will easily tip the world over the 1.5 °C limit.

He was speaking as the IEA launched its Coal in Net Zero Transitions report at COP27, and stressed that the overwhelming majority of current global coal consumption occurs in countries that have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions.

He also warned that coal had stubbornly refused to decline in recent years.

“Over 95% of the world’s coal consumption is taking place in countries that have committed to reducing their emissions to net zero,” said Birol. “But while there is encouraging momentum towards expanding clean energy in many governments’ policy responses to the current energy crisis, a major unresolved problem is how to deal with the massive amount of existing coal assets worldwide.”

The key problem is that is still the biggest single source of electricity in the world.

“Coal is both the single biggest source of CO2 emissions from energy and the single biggest source of electricity generation worldwide, which highlights the harm it is doing to our climate and the huge challenge of replacing it rapidly while ensuring energy security,” Birol said.

The only way to address the coal crisis is to accelerate the deployment of renewables and other clean alternatives to replace coal power plants. The current convenience of coal has to be replaced a new generation of grid and storage technology in order to provide the same energy services affordably and securely.

“Coal-fired power plants are on the decline, but not at the pace we need to save lives and win the battle against climate change. By scaling investment in clean energy, we can achieve a complete phase-out of coal plants in advanced economies by 2030 and the rest of the world by 2040,” said Michael Bloomberg, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy on climate ambition and solutions.

Where coal is burnt

According to IEA data, there are around 9,000 coal-fired power plants in the world, boasting 2,185 GW of capacity. The global fleet is elderly, and therefore dirty, ranging from 40 years old in the US to less than 15 years in developing economies in Asia.

Coal accounted for 759 TWh of power generation in 2021, an all-time high, while emissions from coal generation rose 6.6% year on year to 9.7bn tonnes, 100mn tonnes above the previous peak in 2018, according to IEA data.

Industrial facilities using coal are similarly long lived, with investment decisions set to be made this decade that, to a large degree, will shape the outlook for coal use in heavy industry for decades to come.

Global coal use is heavily concentrated in a relatively small number of countries, such as China, the US and South Africa, where the fuel plays important roles in the economy, local development and energy systems.

The IEA report also said that coal is now losing out on coast to renewables, reversing the decades when coal was the cheapest form of fuel.

Transitioning away from coal can be achieved without raising electricity costs for consumers. In fact, the competitiveness of renewables means average costs will fall between now and 2050 both in advanced economies and in emerging and developing economies.

However, new and innovative financial approaches are needed to accelerate coal transitions, which means high elements of risk. Yet it could be worth it, as coal plants are increasingly becoming stranded assets. In the power sector, investors in plants accounting for nearly 70% of the global coal power fleet are yet to recoup more than $1 trillion of capital. Lowering their cost of capital could speed up coal plant retirements.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: COP27: Africa lobbies to retain gas use despite pollution dangers

bneGREEN: COP27 warns business cannot be trusted to police greenwashing

World population hits 8bn. Where do we go from here?

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: COP27: Africa lobbies to retain gas use despite pollution dangers

African nations are lobbying to be allowed to use their natural gas reserves to lift up to 600mn people out of energy poverty and to connect them to modern electricity supplies.

bneGREEN: COP27 warns business cannot be trusted to police greenwashing

The UN has identified greenwashing by business and finance as the biggest danger facing the race to net zero, urging them to avoid a toxic cover-up and to ensure that any climate pledges they keep are in line with the 1.5-degree targets.

bneGREEN: Uberwealthy are the worst climate criminals

The investments of the world’s 125 wealthiest people produce the same amount of CO2 as the whole of France, while each of them emits a million times more greenhouse gases than the average person.

bneGREEN: Scientists conclude ‘Third Pole’ permafrost thaw threatens Tajiks, Kyrgyz living on plateau

Research indicates that a fifth of buildings plus 40% of railways and roads on endangered parts of Himalayan Qinhai-Tibet Plateau are in trouble, driven by climate change.

bneGREEN: REPowerEU rules still leave loopholes for gas investment

The European Parliament has approved temporary emergency regulations to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy across the EU, but gas investment is still allowed

bneGREEN: COP27: Africa lobbies to retain gas use despite pollution dangers
13 hours ago
bneGREEN: COP27 warns business cannot be trusted to police greenwashing
2 days ago
bneGREEN: Uberwealthy are the worst climate criminals
8 days ago
bneGREEN: Scientists conclude ‘Third Pole’ permafrost thaw threatens Tajiks, Kyrgyz living on plateau
8 days ago
bneGREEN: REPowerEU rules still leave loopholes for gas investment
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
    5 days ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  3. Moldova suffers electricity blackout after Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
    5 days ago
  4. EU foreign policy chief says Serbia and Kosovo are on the edge of conflict
    5 days ago
  5. Russia rains down 100 missiles on Ukraine in largest ever attack on energy infrastructure
    5 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    19 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    21 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    20 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss