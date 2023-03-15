bneGREEN: China drives global wind turbine orders to new record in 2022

bneGREEN: China drives global wind turbine orders to new record in 2022
/ bne IntelliNews
By by Roberta Harrington in Los Angeles March 15, 2023

Global wind turbine order intake hit new highs in 2022, with 44 GW procured in the fourth quarter and 134.6 GW for the year. Both of these order intakes were records, says a new analysis by Wood Mackenzie.

Dominated by activity in China, annual investment reached an estimated $74.bn, according to the analysis.

Overall, order intake increased 90% year on year in the fourth quarter, and 30% y/y for the fiscal year, with China accounting for 65% of order capacity in the fourth quarter and 70% of all order capacity in 2022. This activity was driven by developers positioning to comply with China’s 14th 5-year plan, which highlights green energy development.

While China made an outsized impact on global order capacity, order intake beyond China dropped 15% y/y to 41 GW, around 9 GW off the four-year average for full-year order capacity from 2018 to 2021, said the analysis.

“We’ve seen incredible activity in China, but its soaring numbers have somewhat masked a slowdown from Western original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which have been impacted by supply chain challenges and cost increases. This has negatively impacted both new order intake and installation activity outside of China,” said Luke Lewandowski, Wood Mackenzie research director.

North America order intake was relatively flat y/y, up 7%, but the future pipeline looks strong, said Wood Mackenzie. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes strong wind incentives, into law in August 2022.

“We are already seeing the positive reaction to the Inflation Reduction Act, with second half of the year orders up 224% over the first half of the year in the US,” said Lewandowski.

Offshore wind hit new records as well in 2022, reaching 19 GW of order intake. As much as 80% of the activity was from China.

Chinese OEMs Envision, Mingyang and Goldwind led the rankings for order intakes in 2022, with more than 17 GW each.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

South African mobility startup Planet42 raises $100mn to propel international ambitions

bneGREEN: Fossil fuel consumption subsidies in 2022 were at record high of $1 trillion

Estonia's Bolt set to invest €500mn towards Africa services expansion

bneGREEN

EU court rules Bulgaria unlawfully allowed coal-fired Maritsa East 2 plant to pollute the air

The Bulgarian government granted the Maritsa East 2 TPP a derogation to burn more coal and emit almost double the amount of sulphur dioxide allowed by EU law.

German investor to build €1bn PV panel factory in Romania

AE Solar’s factory to meet one-third of the EU market’s demand when it reaches full capacity as Europe seeks to reduce dependence on solar panel imports.

bneGREEN: Rise in global CO2 emissions mostly offset by clean energy growth

According to the latest report from the International Energy Agency, CO2 Emissions in 2022, global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by less than 1% in 2022.

Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve

Resource found in Hamedan could be first of several finds in province.

bneGREEN: Wind, solar slash gas costs in EU by $12.7bn since Russia invaded Ukraine

The growth of wind and solar power has helped to cut natural gas costs by €12bn ($12.7bn) in the EU since Russia invaded Ukraine just over a year ago.

EU court rules Bulgaria unlawfully allowed coal-fired Maritsa East 2 plant to pollute the air
6 days ago
German investor to build €1bn PV panel factory in Romania
8 days ago
bneGREEN: Rise in global CO2 emissions mostly offset by clean energy growth
9 days ago
Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
15 days ago
bneGREEN: Wind, solar slash gas costs in EU by $12.7bn since Russia invaded Ukraine
17 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    3 days ago
  2. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    6 days ago
  3. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    4 days ago
  4. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    12 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    10 days ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss