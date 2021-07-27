Belarus, Russia seek closer co-operation in microelectronics

Belarus and Russia are looking for ways to strengthen co-operation in the area of microelectronics. The matter was discussed at a meeting between Deputy Industry Minister of Belarus Andrei Buinevich and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Vasily Shpak, Belarusian news agency BelTA reported on July 27.

The Belarusian ministry says that products of local enterprises Integral and Planar meet the requirements of Russian consumers and the two companies are capable of developing and producing electronic components for special purposes, as well as special technological equipment for their production.

Planar successfully co-operates with a number of Russian partners, including National Research University of Electronic Technology MIET, Zelenograd Innovation and Technological Centre, Sedakov Research Institute of Measuring Systems and other high-tech organisations.

Integral sells its products to 28 countries, but its biggest consumer is the Russian Federation, which accounts for 80% of the company's exports,” the ministry said.