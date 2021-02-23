Belarus retail sales down by 0.9% in January

In January 2021 retailers reported sales of BNY4.2bn ($1.7bn), which accounted for 99.1% of retail sales in January 2020 in comparable prices, according to the National Statistics Committee, as cited by the state-owned BelTA.

Wholesale sales made up BNY8bn, or 102.2% as against January 2020.

One-day retail sale volume per capita amounted to BNY14.4, while in January 2020 it was BNY13.4.

Retail outlets accounted for 90.9% of retail sales. In January 2021 they reported BNY3.8bn in retail sales volume, or 99.9% as against January 2020.

In January 2021 the public catering industry posted BNY210.2mn in trade turnover, or 82.3% as against January 2020 at comparable prices.