Azerbaijan detains Iranian truck drivers as ‘land corridors’ dispute with Armenia worsens

Azerbaijan detains Iranian truck drivers as ‘land corridors’ dispute with Armenia worsens
Kapan, the provincial capital of Armenia's southeastern Syunik Province, is set around 80 km (50 miles) from the Iranian border.
By bne IntelIiNews September 15, 2021

The dispute over Iranian truck drivers driving through Azerbaijani territory in order to supply goods to Armenia and ethnic-Armenian-held parts of Nagorno-Karabakh worsened on September 15 when Azerbaijan’s internal affairs ministry confirmed that two Iranian truckers had been detained.

Earlier, Armenian media reported that two truck drivers from Iran were detained by Azerbaijani police on the Goris-to-Kapan (the towns are known as Gorus and Gafan to Azerbaijanis) highway.

Azerbaijan’s move against Iranian trucks supplying Armenia via a short trip across Azerbaijani territory is almost certainly related to Baku’s dissatisfaction that Armenia has not facilitated its ambition to open a land corridor across Armenian territory to link up with the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan exclave. Azerbaijan claims that such a corridor should be opened in accordance with the ceasefire deal brokered by Russia in November 2020 to end the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, but Armenia says the deal promises no such thing.

Azerbaijani interior affairs ministry spokesman Ehsan Zahidov told Sputnik Azerbaijan that the drivers entered Azerbaijan illegally: "Trucks crossing from Armenia to Azerbaijan illegally were identified and [the drivers were] detained by the Interior Ministry, the State Customs Committee and the State Border Service," he stated. He added that "measures” would now be applied “in accordance with legislation”.

Tehran is yet to comment on the situation.

A report from News.am said that the drivers, having poured cement in Nagorno-Karabakh, were on the return journey to Iran when they were stopped by police.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that as the state frontiers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were drawn according to the former Soviet era borders, the Goris-Kapan road—which largely runs through Armenia’s southern Syunik region—does indeed cross into Azerbaijan twice: "I suppose that since the text of the agreement [brokered by Russia to end last year’s war] does not address the circumstance as regards the passage of foreign goods, Azerbaijan decided to apply this mechanism [against the Iranian drivers]."

Earlier, Azerbaijan confirmed that it has been asking $130 in road tax from truck drivers entering its territory on the Goris-Kapan road. It is not clear, however, that the tax has been demanded from any non-Iranian foreign truck drivers.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Azerbaijan starts charging Iranian trucks supplying Armenia

Memoir | 9/11 shifted the world. In Central Asia, diplomatic frenzy ensued

Azerbaijan-Russia relations sour over Karabakh disagreements

News

Russia’s Communist Party to get a Navalny smart voting bump in the Duma elections

Russia’s Communist Party of the Russian Federation is likely to get a big bump in this weekend's Duma election after opposition activists Team Navalny threw its weight behind most of its candidates as part of its “smart voting” strategy.

Merkel says EU should “keep its word” in relations with accession candidates

After EU accession progress was blocked by Bulgaria, Albanian PM Edi Rama tells German chancellor Western Balkans are “held hostage” by nationalism in EU countries.

Azerbaijan starts charging Iranian trucks supplying Armenia

The move appears to be part of a steadily increasing effort by Baku to exert control over the road in southern Armenia that passes through pockets of Azerbaijan-controlled territory.

Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile ‘could be enough for atomic bomb within month’

US think tank’s conclusion does not, however, address the time it would take Tehran to assemble a deliverable weapon on a missile warhead.

Radical right Sovereignists vow to force referendum over Croatia’s euro adoption

As Croatia moves towards euro adoption, Croatian Sovereignists are preparing to battle to defend the kuna.

Russia’s Communist Party to get a Navalny smart voting bump in the Duma elections
10 hours ago
Merkel says EU should “keep its word” in relations with accession candidates
18 hours ago
Azerbaijan starts charging Iranian trucks supplying Armenia
1 day ago
Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile ‘could be enough for atomic bomb within month’
1 day ago
Radical right Sovereignists vow to force referendum over Croatia’s euro adoption
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  2. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    1 day ago
  3. E-commerce in Russia is booming, but the race has only just begun
    7 days ago
  4. Azerbaijan-Russia relations sour over Karabakh disagreements
    6 days ago
  5. As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider
    6 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    30 days ago
  4. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    17 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss