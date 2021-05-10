Albania’s inflation remains on modest upward course in April

Albania’s inflation remains on modest upward course in April
By bne IntelliNews May 10, 2021

Albania’s Consumer Price Index remained on an upward trend in April with the annual increase in the index at 1.9%, the statistics office Instat said on May 10. The index also rose by a monthly 0.2%. 

The annual change in the CPI has been increasing since February after dipping to a low of just 0.4% in January. 

The biggest contribution to the yearly change in the CPI in April was from food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed 1.51 percentage points (pp) to the overall increase.

Compared to April 2020, prices increased the most for food and non-alcoholic beverages, by 4.5%, followed by communication (3.6%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.7%), recreation and culture (1.3%) and hotels, coffee-house and restaurants (1.0%). The year-on-year increase in prices for other categories was under 1%. 

Compared to March 2021, the sharpest increase was for recreation and culture (2.1%), followed by communication (1.3 %). There was a small decrease in prices for health and furniture, household goods and maintenance. 

Albania’s inflation has been low and steady in recent years. Last week, the supervisory council of Albania’s central bank, the Bank of Albania, decided to maintain the base rate at 0.5%. 

The interest rates for the overnight deposit facility and for the overnight lending facility were also kept unchanged at 0.10% and 0.90% respectively. 

Central bank governor Gent Sejko said on May 5 that the supervisory council considered the current accommodative monetary policy is still adequate to support economic growth and the stable return of inflation to target.

Sejko also noted that “the monetary stimulus will benefit from maintaining the current form of unlimited liquidity injections at fixed price to the banking sector, at least during the third quarter of this year.” 

The bank will continue with its accommodative monetary policy stance for the medium term. “Any timely normalisation of monetary policy will be cautious, by neither compromising the stability of economic recovery nor damaging the prospects for inflation to return to target,” Sejko said. 

According to the supervisory council’s conclusions, the balance of risks remains on the downside in the term – in particular from a slower than expected movement of the epidemiological station, slower credit growth or a slower response by companies and households to improved financial conditions – while medium-term risks appear more balanced.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia’s PM seeks to persuade EU to unblock stalled enlargement process

EU officials send mixed messages on Albania's and North Macedonia's accession progress

CONFERENCE CALL: Losing the Western Balkans

Data

Romania’s exports reach all-time high in March

Strong performance by Romania's two car producers pushed up exports by 20.1% y/y to record €6.53bn in March.

Poland’s unemployment grows 0.5pp y/y to 6.3% in April

Demand for labour is expected to shoot up, as the economy is reopening in quick stages throughout May.

Russia’s foreign exchange holdings soared by $1bn in the last week of April to hit $590.5bn as of May 1

Russia’s foreign exchange holdings soared by $1bn in the last week of April to hit $590.5bn as of May 1, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has announced.

Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves rose 4.9% to $7.3bn as of May 1

Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves rose 4.9% to $7,2779mn as of 1 May, 2021, according to the preliminary data National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

Ukraine's international reserves increased to $28bn as of the start of May

Ukraine's international reserves increased to $28bn as of the start of May, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Romania’s exports reach all-time high in March
1 hour ago
Poland’s unemployment grows 0.5pp y/y to 6.3% in April
2 hours ago
Russia’s foreign exchange holdings soared by $1bn in the last week of April to hit $590.5bn as of May 1
2 hours ago
Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves rose 4.9% to $7.3bn as of May 1
9 hours ago
Ukraine's international reserves increased to $28bn as of the start of May
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    6 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 day ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Russian economy makes a stronger than expected recovery
    7 days ago
  4. CONFERENCE CALL: Losing the Western Balkans
    5 days ago
  5. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    22 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    22 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    27 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    6 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    27 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss