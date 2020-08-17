Albania’s 7-month foreign trade gap narrows 9.6%

Albania’s trade deficit shrank by 9.6% year on year to around ALL178bn (€1.4bn) in the first seven months of 2020. Exports declined 16.8% y/y to ALL150bn, while imports went down by 13.2% y/y to ALL328bn, the statistics institute INSTAT said on August 17.

Albania has historically run a substantial trade deficit caused by its narrow production and export base, and has partly funded this with remittances from Albanians living abroad. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis significantly reduced the trade exchange of the country, which was the most pronounced in April.

In July, Albania posted a deficit of ALL32bn, edging down 0.3% from a year earlier. Exports declined 11.6% y/y in July to ALL25bn while imports decreased 5.6% to ALL56bn.

All main groups influenced the decrease of exports in July except the food, beverages and tobacco and the group of machinery. The main contributors to the decrease were the groups of textile and footwear (-6.6 pp) as well as minerals, fuels and electricity (-3.6 pp).

Trade exchanges with EU countries accounted for 64.3% of overall trade in July. Albania's main trading partners were Italy (33.1%), Turkey (7.6%), Greece (7.5%) and China (7.1%).

Albania’s trade deficit deepened 5.7% year on year to around ALL350bn in 2019.