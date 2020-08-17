Albania’s 7-month foreign trade gap narrows 9.6%

Albania’s 7-month foreign trade gap narrows 9.6%
By bne IntelliNews August 17, 2020

Albania’s trade deficit shrank by 9.6% year on year to around ALL178bn (€1.4bn) in the first seven months of 2020. Exports declined 16.8% y/y to ALL150bn, while imports went down by 13.2% y/y to ALL328bn, the statistics institute INSTAT said on August 17.

Albania has historically run a substantial trade deficit caused by its narrow production and export base, and has partly funded this with remittances from Albanians living abroad. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis significantly reduced the trade exchange of the country, which was the most pronounced in April.

In July, Albania posted a deficit of ALL32bn, edging down 0.3% from a year earlier. Exports declined 11.6% y/y in July to ALL25bn while imports decreased 5.6% to ALL56bn.

All main groups influenced the decrease of exports in July except the food, beverages and tobacco and the group of machinery. The main contributors to the decrease were the groups of textile and footwear (-6.6 pp) as well as minerals, fuels and electricity (-3.6 pp).

Trade exchanges with EU countries accounted for 64.3% of overall trade in July. Albania's main trading partners were Italy (33.1%), Turkey (7.6%), Greece (7.5%) and China (7.1%).

Albania’s trade deficit deepened 5.7% year on year to around ALL350bn in 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Why the Balkan region should be on investors’ radar screens

Alaco Dispatches: Western Balkans’ Labour Pains

BALKAN BLOG: Opportunities from supply chain rethink — but can Southeast Europe take advantage?

Data

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in the third quarter of this year, Interfax Ukraine reports.

Belarus' GDP down 1.6% in January-July

In January-July 2020 Belarus' GDP contacted by 1.6% year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Committee as cited by BelTA.

Domestic tourism eases pain for Hungarian hotel industry

1.2mn domestic travellers stayed at hotels with at least three stars last month, up from 1.1mn in July 2019.

Czech inflation at 3.4% in July due to increase in prices of alcohol and tobacco

Inflation surprised on the upside in July and is expected to remain above the upper boundary of the tolerance band this year.

Romania’s robust construction sector loses steam

The construction sector's insulation from shrinking foreign trade flows and broken production chains made it resilient to the coronacrisis, but now there are signs of fatigue.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20
3 hours ago
Belarus' GDP down 1.6% in January-July
5 hours ago
Domestic tourism eases pain for Hungarian hotel industry
6 hours ago
Czech inflation at 3.4% in July due to increase in prices of alcohol and tobacco
16 hours ago
Romania’s robust construction sector loses steam
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed
    7 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    1 day ago
  5. First pro-government rally in Belarus dwarfed by largest opposition gathering in country's history
    1 day ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    2 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    22 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    22 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    12 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss