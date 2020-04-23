Why did the Iranian chicken cross the border?

Why did the Iranian chicken cross the border?
Suddenly the trip makes sense.
By bne IntelIiNews April 23, 2020

Why did the Iranian chicken cross the border? Perhaps because Iranian customs officials have announced that export duties on chicken exports have been abolished until May 21, according to Mehr News Agency.

Usually a closely guarded domestic industry, Iran’s chicken production sector saw a 50% decline in consumption in recent weeks as moves made to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic knocked chicken meal restaurant orders out of the picture.

The industry has also been hit by negative media surrounding its over-production. One video released recently on Iranian social networks showed the culling of thousands of chicks. The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has launched an investigation.

Ordinarily, Iranian poultry producers rear some 125mn chicks per month for the "day-old" sector, but lately some 50-60mn chicks and chickens have proved surplus to requirements, with demand far below supply.

The removal of the tariff should help producers offset some losses with exports and at the same time earn some foreign currency for Iran. 

