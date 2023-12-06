Western brands’ adverts fund Russian disinformation in Southeast Europe

Western brands’ adverts fund Russian disinformation in Southeast Europe
A mural in northern Kosovo saying "Kosovo is Serbia - Crimea is Russia". Researchers say there was a flood of pro-Kremlin disinformation narratives in the Balkans after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. / Clare Nuttall
By bne IntelliNews December 6, 2023

Major North American and European brands are unintentionally supporting media outlets spreading disinformation on critical geopolitical issues, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Southeast Europe, says a report by the Balkan Free Media Initiative (BFMI) and the Center for Research, Transparency, and Accountability (CRTA). 

The report identifies significant advertising revenues from prominent brands from France, Germany, the UK, the US and other countries flowing to media outlets in Serbia and Bulgaria (the two countries highlighted in the report). These outlets are found to disseminate pro-Kremlin disinformation, including denying the Bucha massacre, portraying Nato as an 'apocalyptic group of anti-Russian crusaders’ and criticising the European Union.

"Advertising from major international brands plays a significant role in sustaining media in Southeast Europe and the Balkans. Unfortunately, some of these outlets regularly promote disinformation,” commented Peter Horrocks, board member of BFMI. 

Brands named in the report include retailers Lidl and Delhaize Group, multinational Procter & Gamble, soft drinks producer Coca-Cola, electronics company Bosch and online retail giant Amazon. The report also identifies advertising technology providers Google and Criteo as facilitating the connection between brands and online news portals disseminating disinformation in the Balkans.

The report warned of the tangible threats to stability and democracy from disinformation, especially considering the contribution it makes to escalating tension and violence within multi-ethnic communities in the Balkans, as evidenced in Kosovo and Bosnia & Herzegovina. 

“The severity of this situation has been further exacerbated by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has seen a flood of pro-Kremlin disinformation narratives enter the information environment of the Balkans,” the report said. 

Antoinette Nikolova, director of BFMI, commented on the serious consequences of allowing such disinformation to continue. “The surge of disinformation in the Balkans is stoking ethnic conflict, eroding democracy, and driving the region away from the EU and into Putin’s hands,” she said. 

“Global brands, and the middlemen involved in the advertising process, have an important responsibility to ensure their investments do not contribute to the further erosion of media freedom and stability in the Balkans.”

This analysis reveals particular concerns about Serbia, an EU accession candidate and, as detailed by the European Parliament, a hub for Russian disinformation in the region.  

The report points to disinformation within the mainstream media of Serbia, where two prominent pro-government TV stations, TV Pink and TV Happy, consistently promote the baseless assertion that "Russia was compelled" to engage in a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The two stations together attract more than half of the total advertising spending in the country. In 2022, 64% of advertising expenditures in the country originated from global brands.

Commenting on the situation in Serbia, Rasa Nedeljkov, programme director at CRTA, said: “The anti-West, pro-Russia and pro-government propaganda machine in Serbia is largely funded and, therefore, legitimised by Western companies. North American and European nations, as well as the EU, must take action now to stop this ­– otherwise they will continue to foster the Russian playbook in Serbia that pushes our society away from democracy and European values straight into authoritarian rule.”

Meanwhile, in Bulgaria, an EU member state, disinformation narratives are identified as less prevalent in broadcast media but extensively disseminated through online digital platforms. This includes several of the nation's widely visited news websites, which the report says consistently endorse pro-Kremlin disinformation. These narratives claim that Nato is leveraging Ukraine in a conflict against Russia, suggest Bulgaria will be compelled to participate in the conflict, and propagate the unfounded idea that Ukrainian refugees are taking advantage of host countries.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lukoil mulls sale of Bulgarian refinery, petrol stations

CENUSA: The EU must not allow mistakes over Ukraine to compromise its expansion policy

Bulgaria’s president vetoes armoured vehicles for Ukraine

News

Arkadag, Turkmenistan’s “Man City”, blitz league in debut season

Backed by the regime, new club signed most of their rivals’ best players and won all of their matches in march to title helped along by some most fortunate refereeing.

Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began

Moscow experienced an unprecedented snowfall on December 3, setting a record as the heaviest in the city's 145-year history of weather observations.

Zelenskiy video appeal to Congress for more help cancelled as Republicans present Biden with funding ultimatum

An appeal Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had been due to make to the US congress for more money via video link on December 5 was cancelled at the last minute as the Speaker of the House issued an ultimatum to US President Joe Biden

Hungarian economists say CPI figures are distorted by change in methodology

Economists suspect figures are being massaged to improve economic picture.

Lukoil mulls sale of Bulgarian refinery, petrol stations

Russian oil company to reassess its presence in Bulgaria and could sell its business after Bulgarian parliament banned imports of Russian oil from March 2024.

Arkadag, Turkmenistan’s “Man City”, blitz league in debut season
5 hours ago
Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began
15 hours ago
Zelenskiy video appeal to Congress for more help cancelled as Republicans present Biden with funding ultimatum
16 hours ago
Hungarian economists say CPI figures are distorted by change in methodology
16 hours ago
Lukoil mulls sale of Bulgarian refinery, petrol stations
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    10 days ago
  2. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia
    5 days ago
  4. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    3 days ago
  5. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    10 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago

Reports

SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n` LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304449) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1
Dismiss