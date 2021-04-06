Uzbekistan’s largest bank Uzpromstroybank to go private by 2023

By bne IntelIiNews April 6, 2021

Uzbekistan’s largest lender, Uzpromstroybank (UzPSB), is aiming to go private by 2023.

According to a government resolution adopted on March 29, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is to open a $75mn credit line in relation to the goal of what is one of the oldest state-owned banks. All or part of the loan is to be converted into additional ordinary shares.

The Finance Ministry and UzPSB are to draw up a privatisation roadmapwithin the next two months.

As part of the privatisation process, the bank`s supervisory board is to be revamped; it will add five new independent members with international banking experience.

From now on, UzPSB is banned from channelling its funds into the authorised capital of commercial organisations in areas that are not related to banking activities.

The resolution recommended the bank accelerate the implementation of tasks assigned to the motivation mechanism for employees of head office and the branch network, including the implementation of key performance indicators (KPIs); sell non-bank assets acquired as a result of the bank's investment activities; and take effective measures to reduce the share of foreign currency loans.

UzPSB saw its assets increase to $4.7bn in 2020. Its credit portfolio grew to $3.8bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Matteo Colangeli appointed new EBRD director for the Western Balkans

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it appointed Matteo Colangeli as its new director for the Western Balkans region and EBRD head of Serbia. Colangeli will oversee ... more

EBRD appoints new Central Asia managing director

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Zsuzsanna Hargitai as its new managing director for Central Asia.  Hargitai, ... more

Turkish development bank TKYB obtains $170mn loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Government-run Turkish Development and Investment Bank (TKYB/KLNMA) has obtained a $170mn and 12-year loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), TKYB ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    7 days ago
  2. China’s water use threatens Kazakhstan’s other big lake
    5 days ago
  3. Coronavirus re-erupts in Turkey
    5 days ago
  4. FPRI BMB Ukraine: Donbas tensions rising
    4 days ago
  5. COMMENT: How bad can it get if US imposes sanctions on Russian debt?
    10 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    1 month ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    7 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    29 days ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss