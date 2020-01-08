Ukrainian commercial flight crashes after takeoff in Iran killing all on board

Ukrainian commercial flight crashes after takeoff in Iran killing all on board
The flight enroute to Kyiv from Tehran crashed after take off killing all on board
By bne IntelliNews January 8, 2020

A Ukrainian commercial airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport in the early hours of January 8, killing everyone on board. According to initial reports the plane crashed due to technical problems.

A Ukrainian foreign ministry official in Kyiv said all crew and passengers aboard were killed, citing information from the airline, reports Reuters.

The Boeing 737 belonged to Ukraine International Airlines.

"The passengers and flight crew are deceased," the Ukrainian foreign ministry’s consular service said in a statement on Facebook.

Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told state television that the number of passengers on board the flight was 170.

According to air tracking service FlightRadar24, the plane that crashed was Flight PS 752 and was flying to Kyiv. The plane was three years old and was a Boeing 737-NG, it said.

IRNA said according to preliminary information "the plane was bound for Kyiv ... and had 180 passengers and crew."

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the company was aware of media reports of a plane crash in Iran and was gathering more information.

