Ukrainian commercial flight crashes after takeoff in Iran killing all on board

"The passengers and flight crew are deceased," the Ukrainian foreign ministry’s consular service said in a statement on Facebook.

Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told state television that the number of passengers on board the flight was 170.

According to air tracking service FlightRadar24, the plane that crashed was Flight PS 752 and was flying to Kyiv. The plane was three years old and was a Boeing 737-NG, it said.

IRNA said according to preliminary information "the plane was bound for Kyiv ... and had 180 passengers and crew."

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the company was aware of media reports of a plane crash in Iran and was gathering more information.