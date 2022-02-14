Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country

Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
Ukraine's richest people are reportedly fleeing the country as the talk of war reaches a crescendo
By Cameron Jones in Kyiv February 14, 2022

Ukraine’s richest men are fleeing the country with their families as the number of private jet charters jump after the possibility of war spiked in recent days, according to flight traffic information posted on social media on February 13.

Michael Bociurkiw, an analyst at the Atlantic Council, tweeted on February 13 that, "Ukrainian oligarchs and business folks were leaving Ukraine on charter flights, with about 20 charters and private jets departing from Kyiv on Sunday alone."  

He linked an article from Ukrainska Pravda to the tweet, which used the website Flightradar24 as their source for citing the 20 chartered flights.

Switzerland, Austria and the south of France were the most popular destinations for the charter flights.  

Ukrainska Pravda stated that such an exodus on charter flights hasn’t been witnessed in six years of observations. The publication reported that planes belonging the country’s top oligarchs, including Rinat Akhmetov, Viktor Pinchuk, and Boris Kolesnikov, as having left the country. A private plane for 50 people was also ordered by Igor Abramovich, another top business figure.  

Some, such as Vasiliy Khmelnitskiy, founder of holding company UFuture, announced they have left for business reasons only, with Khmelnitskiy adding that his children remain in Ukraine. Kolesnikov also stated that he himself was in Kyiv and would remain in the city this week. Rinat Akhmetov has been out of the country since January 30, leaving for Zurich on business.  

The mood on the streets of Kyiv and Kharkiv remains calm but public concerns on the looming war was fuelled after it was announced that flight insurance will no longer be issued to airlines transiting Ukraine from February 14. All commercial air traffic through Ukraine may be halted as a result.  

The government pledged $590mn guarantee to cover premiums over the weekend to keep the airlines running, the Kyiv Independent reports. Richer Ukrainians were simply hiring their own planes to leave.  

The coming week will see major Russian military exercises ongoing in Belarus and Russian naval drills in the Black and Azov Seas. Fears of a war soared after a briefing by White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan on February 12, who said that an invasion of Ukraine could happen “any day.”  

Many have speculated that these drills are in fact cover for an invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Belarus. Russia denies it will attack Ukraine and has accused the West of hysteria.

But many of the well off are making prudential preparations. bne IntelliNews sources confirm that two residential English tutors, both British citizens, working for an MP and a businessman respectively, will leave for the south of France this week. Neither confirmed that the flights had anything to do with increased fears over an invasion, as both families travel regularly with their staff for work holidays. Even last month, when the war drums began to beat more loudly for the first time, tutors and teachers working at private schools in Kyiv reported a large number of children absent, away on holidays.

 

 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin talks to Biden, Macron as Kyiv asks for attack intelligence

War fears spike on a White House briefing, but the mood in Kharkiv ranges between calm and cynicism

Consumer prices in January increased up to 10% in Ukraine

News

Putin talks to Biden, Macron as Kyiv asks for attack intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to US president Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron over the weekend in a last ditch attempt to de-escalate tensions.

War fears spike on a White House briefing, but the mood in Kharkiv ranges between calm and cynicism

As once more the fears of an “imminent invasion” spike from a White House briefing, the mood in the eastern city of Kharkiv remains one of calm, cynicism and disillusion on February 11.

Russians boost e-fashion 55% in 2021 to $4.5bn on Wildberries

A record-high RUB336bn ($4.5bn) in fashion goods were sold on Russia's largest e-commerce marketplace Wildberries in 2021, a boost of 55%.

How sanctions could hit Russia’s external debt

Sanctions could impinge on the ability of Russian companies and banks to re-finance their external debt, but Russia's relatively low existing debt burden provides it with a degree of insulation.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss received an icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Moscow on February 10.

Putin talks to Biden, Macron as Kyiv asks for attack intelligence
21 hours ago
War fears spike on a White House briefing, but the mood in Kharkiv ranges between calm and cynicism
1 day ago
Russians boost e-fashion 55% in 2021 to $4.5bn on Wildberries
2 days ago
How sanctions could hit Russia’s external debt
3 days ago
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    5 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    21 days ago
  3. North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas
    6 days ago
  4. Russian ‘soft influence’ in Serbia fuels media war against Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    18 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    21 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  5. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss