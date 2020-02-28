Ukraine industrial output falls 5.1% y/y in January

Ukraine industrial output falls 5.1% y/y in January
Ukraine's economy is off to a poor start to 2020 with industrial production down 5.1% y/y in January even before the worst of the coronavirus fears hit confidence
By bne IntelliNews February 28, 2020

Ukraine's industrial output fell 5.1% year-on-year in January after sliding 7.7% y/y in December, the nation's state statistics service Ukrstat reported on February 26.

Seasonally adjusted output inched up 1.2% m/m.

Manufacturing output shrank 3.2% y/y in January (after a 5.4% y/y decline in December). In particular, machinery production dropped 10.5% y/y (after a 14.5% y/y decline in December). Metallurgy output dropped 10.3% y/y (vs. a 10.0% y/y decline in December). Meanwhile, food production increased 2.9% y/y (vs. a 2.4% y/y decline in December) and the chemical industry surged 24.4% y/y (after an 8.7% y/y increase in December).

Mining output fell 4.5% y/y in January, after plummeting 8.5% y/y December. In particular, coal production dropped 19.2% y/y, oil and natural gas production slid 3.0% y/y, and iron ore output fell 1.5% y/y. The supply of electricity and natural gas slid 11.8% y/y in January after a 15.7% y/y drop in December.

Evgeniya Akhtyrko at Kyiv-based consultancy Concorde Capital believes that the decline in Ukraine’s industry slowed in January. "The renewed growth in food production and accelerated growth in chemical industry were not enough to stop the decline in manufacturing where the drop in metallurgy and machinery remained almost as strong as in December," she added in a note on February 27.

"The decline in coal mining and supply of electricity and natural gas is fostered by abnormally warm weather in Ukraine," Akhtyrko wrote, adding that the decline in Ukraine’s industry is likely the extend through most of the first half of the year as we do not see the factors which would prompt a faster recovery.

Concorde expects Ukraine’s industrial output to increase 1% y/y in 2020 (vs. a 1.8% y/y decline in 2019).

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office

Azerbaijan ambassador pledges to increase investments in Ukraine 'up to $1.5bn-$2bn' in 2020

Ukrainian banker Tigipko reportedly considered for PM post

Data

Poland’s biggest bank slashes 2020 GDP growth projection

The Polish economy will grow just 3.5% in 2020, said Poland’s biggest lender, the state-controlled PKO BP, trimming its previous forecast of 3.7%.

Ukraine reports 12.5% m/m growth in retail sales in January

Ukraine retail sales grew by 12.5% year-on-year in real terms in January, keeping the same growth pace as in the previous month, the nation's state statistics service Ukrstat reported on February 20.

Albania reports annual HICP inflation of 1.6% in January

Albania reported annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation of 1.6% in January, the state statistics office Instat said. The monthly HICP inflation rate stood at 2.5% in January.

Russian consumer demand rises in January on growing real income levels

Analysts expect incomes to continue to rise this year as President Vladimir Putin has said on many occasions recently that the top priority is to boost income levels in 2020.

Warm weather melts Russian industrial output growth in January

Russian industrial output growth in January 2020 slowed to 1.1% from 1.7% seen in December, according to the report by Rosstat statistics agency.

Poland’s biggest bank slashes 2020 GDP growth projection
1 day ago
Ukraine reports 12.5% m/m growth in retail sales in January
4 days ago
Albania reports annual HICP inflation of 1.6% in January
5 days ago
Russian consumer demand rises in January on growing real income levels
7 days ago
Warm weather melts Russian industrial output growth in January
9 days ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    8 days ago
  2. Russia becomes a safe haven in an increasingly turbulent world
    11 days ago
  3. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    11 days ago
  4. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    3 days ago
  5. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    3 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    11 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    23 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    8 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    10 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss