Ukraine consumer inflation ends 2019 at 4.1%

Ukraine consumer inflation ends 2019 at 4.1%
Ukraine consumer inflation ends 2019 at 4.1% down from 5.1% in November
By bne IntelliNews January 13, 2020

Ukraine’s consumer prices declined 0.2% month-on-month in December from 0.1% m/m growth in November, mostly due to declining prices for clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, and transportation, while annual inflation slowed to 4.1% year-on-year from 5.1% y/y in November (and 9.8% y/y in 2018), the nation's state statistics service Ukrstat reported on January 9.

Prices for clothing and footwear dropped 3.4% m/m in December (vs. a 1.4% m/m decline in November). Prices for housing and utilities dropped 2.3% m/m (vs. 2.8% m/m growth in November) mostly due to an 11.2% m/m decline of prices for natural gas.

On top of that, transportation prices declined 0.8% m/m due to a 0.8% m/m decline of prices for gasoline.

Food prices stayed flat m/m in December (vs. a 0.1% m/m decline in November). In particular, prices for fruits declined 1.2% m/m, prices for sugar dropped 1.4% m/m. At the same time, prices for milk and eggs jumped 1.7% m/m and 0.7% m/m respectively.

Core inflation (the consumer basket excluding goods and services with the most volatile prices) declined 0.3% m/m in December (a 0.1% m/m growth in November). Annual core inflation slowed to 3.9% y/y.

Evgeniya Akhtyrko at Kyiv-based brokerage Concorde Capital believes that the accelerated appreciation of the national currency by 3.2% in December resulted in disinflation outweighing the traditional increase of consumer activity prior to the holiday season.

"The appreciation of the exchange rate fostered the decline of prices for items with a high share of imports, namely clothing, footwear, gasoline and fruits. In addition, the decline of global prices for energy resources prompted the government to lower tariffs for natural gas consumed by households," she added in a note on January 10.

Concorde expects Ukraine’s consumer inflation in 2020 to stay in the central bank’s mid-term target range of 4-5% y/y.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020

CEE monthly bond wrap: CE issuers raise $44.5bn and EE raises $29.9bn in 2019

OUTLOOK 2020 Turkmenistan

Data

The number of unemployed Czechs reached its lowest level since 1996

At the end of last year, the number of unemployed job applicants in the Czech Republic reached 215,532, which is the lowest figure since December 1996.

Ukraine international reserves grew by 22% in 2019

Ukraine's reserves hit a 14 year high of $25.3bn in 2019

Russia's inflation at 3% in 2019

Russia's consumer price inflation posted 0.4% month-on-month in December 2019, translating into a 2019 full-year CPI of 3% year-on-year versus 4.3% y/y seen in 2019, according to the preliminary estimates of the Rosstat statistics agency.

Romania’s M&A market hits 10-year record in 2019 finds Deloitte

110 M&A deals took place in Romania in 2019, with a estimated value of between €4.0bn and €4.4bn, according to consultancy firm Deloitte.

Belarus foreign reserves jump by 31% in 2019

The foreign exchange reserves of Belarus increased by $2.2bn in 2019, or 31.2% year-on-year, to $9.4bn in 2019, according to the National Bank of Belarus (NBB).

The number of unemployed Czechs reached its lowest level since 1996
3 days ago
Ukraine international reserves grew by 22% in 2019
3 days ago
Russia's inflation at 3% in 2019
3 days ago
Romania’s M&A market hits 10-year record in 2019 finds Deloitte
3 days ago
Belarus foreign reserves jump by 31% in 2019
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn to develop last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Uzbekistan
    9 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    13 days ago
  5. Iran’s refusal to hand over black boxes incites suspicions over fate of Ukraine flight PS752
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    19 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    13 days ago
  4. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn to develop last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    2 days ago
  5. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss