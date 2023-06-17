Turkish presidential candidate Ogan who switched support to Erdogan cuts cake with Russian ambassador to Ankara

Sinan Ogan, who was one of the three presidential candidates in Turkey’s May elections, on June 10 attended the Russia Day reception at the Russian embassy in Ankara, a photo shared on Twitter by the embassy (@RusEmbTurkey) has shown.

The photo shows Ogan and Russian ambassador Alexei Yerkhov cutting a cake.

After voting in the first round of the presidential election, held on May 14, the official results showed Ogan attracted 5% of the vote. In the second round runoff held on May 28, he supported incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who defeated opposition bloc candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In 2009, Ogan received a PhD degree at Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Ogan was born in Turkey’s Igdir province on the border with Armenia. He comes from a family of Azerbaijani ethnicity.

Ogan has rejected conspiracy theories suggesting that he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev prior to the runoff vote.



Photo: Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg (right), Ogan (second right), Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani (third right), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (fourth right) and Azerbaijani Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva (left), also Ilham Aliyev’s wife, chat during an reception held on June 3 to celebrate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's latest inauguration.